Iowa State

Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

By Associated Press
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 45

Cory Aesoph
2d ago

the governor is a real piece of work. time for the working people in Iowa to vote her out. Kim doesn't care about the health an well being of the people who pay her salary.

Jennifer Winn
2d ago

So is this where she got the bonus hush $$ to pay IDPH Director Kelly Garcia above and beyond the state mandated legal salary cap? How ironic. Or maybe the unprecedented wage hike for Pedati who's taking the $$ and running for a new job out of state? All to ensure her covid 'yes-men' stayed greased up and silent to the public while Iowans were sickened and died needlessly without proper covid mitigation measures. Shame on Reynolds.

dave mitchell
2d ago

the DATA says she is guilty of neglect homicide by neglecting her duty to protect iowans and playing to her gang

The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a...
CNN

Americans are overdosing on a drug they don't know they're taking

(CNN) — Fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in fentanyl use, the US drug epidemic exploded while Americans were locked down. From May 2020 through April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the US, according to provisional data released Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
