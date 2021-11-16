Audit: Iowa Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A new state audit report on government spending accuses Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to...www.wowt.com
the governor is a real piece of work. time for the working people in Iowa to vote her out. Kim doesn't care about the health an well being of the people who pay her salary.
So is this where she got the bonus hush $$ to pay IDPH Director Kelly Garcia above and beyond the state mandated legal salary cap? How ironic. Or maybe the unprecedented wage hike for Pedati who's taking the $$ and running for a new job out of state? All to ensure her covid 'yes-men' stayed greased up and silent to the public while Iowans were sickened and died needlessly without proper covid mitigation measures. Shame on Reynolds.
the DATA says she is guilty of neglect homicide by neglecting her duty to protect iowans and playing to her gang
