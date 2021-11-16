ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

FOREX-Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test

By Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Euro crumbles through $1.14 after dovish Lagarde

* Biden-Xi talks and Aussie cenbank speech eyed in Asia

* U.S. retail sales data to guide inflation outlook

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The euro was huddled at a 16-month low on Tuesday while the dollar was firm as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data, wary a strong reading could stoke inflation and add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates.

Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the Asia session are also likely to set the tone in financial markets, and currency moves were slightly ahead of any outcome from the discussion.

The yuan was steady at 6.3812 per dollar offshore.

Overnight the euro had crumbled below $1.14 for the first time since July last year amid concerns about COVID-19 outbreaks and as Europe’s central bank chief pushed back against the need to act to tame inflation.

The common currency steadied at $1.1361 after falling as far as $1.1356 on Monday and the drop helped the U.S. dollar index to a 16-month high of 95.595. The dollar was also firm against the yen overnight and broadly steady elsewhere.

It last bought 114.14 yen while the euro sat near the one-month low of 129.64 yen it touched on Monday.

“If we were to take any tightening measures now, it could cause far more harm than it would do any good,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde had told European Union lawmakers, a contrast with hawkish hints from elsewhere.

“We expect the cautiousness of the ECB on policy to limit recovery prospects for the euro against the dollar in the coming months,” said Rabobank senior FX strategist Jane Foley.

“Our current mid-2022 forecast of EUR/USD at $1.14 is looking outdated ... we will be revising our forecasts later in the week.”

The gulf in tone across the Channel sent the euro on its steepest slide against the pound in six months as Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told a parliamentary committee he was “very uneasy” about inflation.

Canada’s central bank chief Tiff Macklem was even more forthright and said “we are getting closer” to rate hikes in a Financial Times opinion piece, driving the Canadian dollar to a four-and-a-half year high against the euro.

Ahead of U.S. retail sales data due at 1330 GMT Australia is in focus with Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)Governor Philip Lowe making a speech on inflation.

Hawkishness would be a surprise after minutes from this month’s meeting showed the bank still expects it will keep rates on hold at record lows until 2024 even though it acknowledged upside risks on inflation.

“The risks are tilted towards AUD/USD weakness today given the large gap between market pricing for rate hikes in 2022 and RBA rhetoric,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Joe Capurso.

The Aussie was last hovering at $0.7346, just below its 50-day moving average of $0.7362. The kiwi is awaiting a Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting next week and was steady at $0.7040.

Sterling sat at $1.3411.

The U.S. consumption data follows a surprisingly weak consumer sentiment reading last week and an unexpectedly strong Empire State business conditions survey, which had lifted Treasury yields overnight.

It is forecast to show sales accelerating.

“In our view, the forecasts point to decent data, which following last week’s acceleration in the U.S. CPI could increase bets over a hike by the Fed as soon as the tapering process is over,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group in Cyprus in a note to clients.

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD

EUR/USD keeps bounce off 16-month low, grinds higher of late. Inflation expectations, US housing numbers weigh on US Treasury yields amid sluggish session. ECB policymakers praise economic activities, tame reflation fears. Speeches from Fed, ECB members will join US data to entertain intraday traders. EUR/USD licks its wounds around 1.1335,...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Factbox-Wall Street forecasts for the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield in 2022

(Reuters) - Wall Street banks have started to release their forecasts for the end of 2022 for euro/dollar, dollar/yen, and the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $1.10-$1.18 110-120 2.00-2.50%. Investment yen. Institute. Amundi $1.14 116 yen 1.80-2.00%. Barclays. Dollar: "We expect modest U.S. dollar depreciation over the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

G10 Forex Outlook 2022: Mid-Cycle U.S. Dollar Strength

Pandemics and financial crises aside, exchange rates typically can be seen as an extension of monetary policy. They reflect whether central bankers want to hit the accelerator or the brakes. In 2022 it seems clear that the Fed will have the strongest cause to apply some monetary restraint and that the dollar should perform well.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Daily close above 1.1360 could open door for additional gains

EUR/USD has managed to extend its recovery on Thursday. Buyers could target 1.1400 in case 1.1360 resistance fails. Dollar remains on the back foot as US T-bond yields edge lower. EUR/USD has regained its traction after holding above 1.1300 in the early European session and extended its recovery toward 1.1350....
CURRENCIES
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Turkish Lira Hits All-Time Low Before Country's Central Bank Meeting

The Turkish lira on Thursday continued its slide ahead of the country's central bank meeting. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 100 basis points to 15%, according to a Reuters poll. The currency fell to a record low of 10.98 against the dollar, but pared some losses...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Inflation#Biden#Aussie#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#European Central Bank#European Union#Ecb#Rabobank#Fx#Eur Usd#Channel#Bank Of England
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Rises to One Week High on UK Inflation Data

The pound jumped to within touching distance of the 1.35 resistance level against the dollar on Wednesday – a one week high – after data showed British inflation hit a 10-year high in October, bolstering expectations of a rate hike as soon as next month. Consumer prices increased by 4.2%...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in Asian trade on Thursday, losing ground on the New Zealand dollar, after having fallen against the pound and yen overnight as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge was starting to stall. Markets’ assessment of global central...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Dollar Eases Awaiting New Market Movers; Turkish Lira Plummets

Initial jobless claims come out; dollar still falling. US jobless claims declined by one thousand in the week ending November 13th, a new pandemic low as the labor market continues to slowly recover from the coronavirus hit. The US dollar index is continuing the selling interest that started on Thursday,...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Here’s why UK investors should keep an eye on New Zealand’s fight against inflation

Quick thing before I start – if you haven’t booked your ticket to MoneyWeek’s Wealth Summit yet, get in quick! Only a week to go!. Inflation in the UK hit a 30-year high yesterday, in old money (by old money, I’m referring to the inflation measure that the Bank of England used to target, RPIX, which is now rising at an annual rate of 6.1%).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds steady above 114.00 mark, lacks bullish conviction

Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and helped USD/JPY to gain some traction. Sliding US bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and capped the upside. The cautious market mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and also warrants caution for bulls. The USD/JPY pair traded with a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Treasury yields ease; Turkey's lira plunges

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Thursday as the market struggled with reduced liquidity, while Turkey's lira weakened further after its central bank cut rates. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, and stocks on Wall Street were mixed. Cisco Systems (CSCO.O)...
BUSINESS
cityindex.co.uk

Inflation fears hitting Emerging Markets Currencies

Earlier this week. the National Bank of Hungary raised interest rates 30bps to 2.1%, the highest level since February 2015. This was the 6th rate hike in a row. On Tuesday, USD/HUF reached its highest level since May 2020 near 324.00 as traders feared more hikes are necessary. The CPI reading for October was 6.5%. Wednesday’s candlestick was a shooting star, however so far today, there hasn’t been any follow through.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japan's stimulus package spending to hit record $488 bln - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's new stimulus package will include record spending of about $488 billion due to huge payouts to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The massive spending would underscore Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resolve to focus on reflating...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

European Stocks Close Lower as Inflation Data Hits Sentiment; Royal Mail Up 10%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Thursday amid market concerns around the region's inflation outlook and coronavirus figures. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down by 0.5% provisionally, with oil and gas dropping 1.8% as most sectors and major bourses sank deep into the red. Automakers were the outliers, climbing 0.3%.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Turkish Lira Sinks As Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate

The Turkish lira sank further on Thursday as the central bank slashed interest rates for the third consecutive month following pressure to do so from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The bank cut its policy rate from 16 to 15 percent despite rising inflation and a fast-depreciating currency. The lira, the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Click here to read the full article. MILAN —  Prada Group is aiming high. The luxury company’s chief executive officer Patrizio Bertelli will be hosting the group’s Capital Markets Day today at Milan’s Fondazione Prada, providing an update on its growth strategies.More from WWDMade in GermanyPrada Men's Spring 2022Maria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Financial targets in the medium range include reaching revenues of around 4.5 billion euros, which implies almost doubling 2020 figures, as last year the company posted revenues totaling 2.42 billion euros. The company is also targeting an operating profit of around 20 percent of sales. Key objectives are to double...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

227K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy