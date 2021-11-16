ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen, WI

Benefit in La Crosse, Holmen to help support veterans with PTSD

By Greg White
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) – You can help support America’s fighting men and women suffering with PTSD.

The local VFW and Warfighter Advance groups will hold a benefit at the Weber Center along with a remote performance in Holmen.

“They are proud men. They are proud women. They are ‘There is nothing wrong with me. This is just something I will deal with.’ But as stated earlier, the families suffer. the community suffer,” said VFW-Warfighter Advance Secretary.

Tickets are on sale now for the concert, which is set for October.

More details will be available on the event’s Facebook page .

La Crosse, WI
