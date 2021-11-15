ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Representative Introduces Legislation to Repeal Federal Marijuana Prohibition

By NORML
Yes Weekly
 3 days ago

Republican Representative Introduces Legislation to Repeal Federal Marijuana Prohibition. NORML Calls the Effort “Comprehensive and Sensible”. Washington, DC: Today, Republican Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced the States Reform Act, a comprehensive bill that repeals the federal prohibition of marijuana, expunges federal non-violent marijuana crimes, promotes local ownership in the emerging regulated...

www.yesweekly.com

Comments / 0

roselawgroupreporter.com

Republican marijuana legalization bill aims to build bipartisan support for repealing federal prohibition; move endorsed by Rose Law Group cannabis attorney Jonathan Udell

When Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D–N.Y.) unveiled a “discussion draft” of a marijuana legalization bill last July, he said he wanted to start a conversation that would eventually produce legislation resolving the longstanding conflict between the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and state laws that allow medical or recreational use of cannabis. But his 163-page Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act was full of unnecessarily contentious provisions that seemed likely to alienate potential Republican allies. A bill unveiled today by Rep. Nancy Mace (R–S.C.) tries to address that problem by outlining a simpler and less burdensome approach that entails less federal involvement, lower taxes, and greater deference to state policy choices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Republicans are finally ready to legalize cannabis

Efforts to legalize cannabis have largely been the work of Democrats, with Republicans usually leading the efforts to prevent it. That dynamic appears to finally be changing today with the introduction of the States Reform Act, or SRA. Introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and co-sponsored by five other Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

GOP Lawmakers Officially File Cannabis Legalization Bill Joining Dems In Push To Regulate And Tax Weed

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) officially laid out her cannabis legalization plan on Monday. Titled the States Reform Act and co-sponsored by at least a half-dozen Republicans, the plan would essentially legalize cannabis on a federal level “in a manner consistent with the right of states to determine what level of cannabis reform or legalization each state wants to regulate, or not.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Republican Introduces Cannabis Bill in the House

Republican lawmakers on Monday formally introduced the States Reform Act, a bill to federally legalize and tax cannabis that acts as an alternative to similar legislation from Democrats. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is sponsoring the bill along with five other Republican cosponsors. "I would categorize this bill as a compromise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMBF

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation

WASHINGTON, (WCSC) - U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace announced a new cannabis bill that will give states the authority to make new cannabis reforms. The States Reform Act would remove cannabis from Schedule I drug classification to allow states the right to determine the level of cannabis reform they want to implement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mymotherlode.com

McClintock Introduces Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-04), Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, introduced the Illegal Immigrant Payoff Prohibition Act of 2021. McClintock was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
republic-online.com

Cruz introduces bill prohibiting vaccine mandate for minors

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation that would prohibit the federal government and any entity at the federal, state and local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. “Parents should have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Federal contractor vaccine mandate: GOP congressman introduces bill banning Biden from enforcing requirement

FIRST ON FOX – Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Thursday introduced legislation that would block President Biden from requiring the employees of federal contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Fairness for Federal Contractors Act of 2021 would ban executive agencies from requiring federal contractors' employees to get vaccinated and require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report the ways in which a federal contractor mandate has created job losses and disrupted worker performance and the national supply chain within 180 days of the legislation's passage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chippewa Herald

WisEye Morning Minute: Bipartisan Coalition Introduces Marijuana Reform Legislation

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed setting a $100 civil forfeiture as the new state penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana. But it also would increase the local penalty in some communities. Milwaukee County, for example, earlier this year reduced the fine to $1 for possession of small amounts. Backers of the bill pushed it as a middle ground on the issue. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) helped push the local ordinance as a member of the Milwaukee County Board and is a co-sponsor of the bill. "It's worth the trade off," she said. Under current law, possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of no more than $1,000, six months in jail or both. A repeat violation is a felony. The bill would reduce the state penalty to a $100 civil forfeiture for possession of up to 14 grams. It also would eliminate the repeat conviction criminal offense for possession of 28 grams or less. Current law allows local governments to enact an ordinance prohibiting possession and impose a fine. The bill would limit local fines to between $100 and $250 for possession, preempting local ordinances that set the forfeiture outside that range. Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), one of the co-sponsors, said the bill is a middle ground that isn't a win for those who want to take a hard line on marijuana or those that want full legalization. "I believe this bill that we have put together does our best to pull together the best of both worlds," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

GOP Lawmakers Present Cannabis Legalization Bill — Will This Move The Nation Closer To Federal Reform?

While the new proposal is more modest than that of the Democrats, possibly making it more passable, the big question remains: Will President Joe Biden change his stance?. Finally, Republicans have released their marijuana legalization proposal!. Between GOP lawmakers’ proposal on simple cannabis descheduling and extensive legislation offered by Democrats,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

House Democrats pass Biden’s expansive Build Back Better policy plan

House Democrats on Friday morning passed the Build Back Better Act, the expansive domestic policy package that promises to overhaul large swaths of the American economy. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, triumphantly brought down her gavel to mark the passing, to enthusiastic applause throughout the chamber from Democratic members. Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy had derailed the schedule to vote on Thursday night by delivering a record 8.5-hour speech overnight.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wkok.com

Cong. Keller Introduces Legislation to Kill Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) is officially moving toward striking down President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Congressman Keller announced Wednesday he’s introduced a Congressional Review Act Resolution to formally disapprove of and nullify the administration’s vaccine mandate. Keller says he’s being joined by both the...
