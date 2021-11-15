Republican Representative Introduces Legislation to Repeal Federal Marijuana Prohibition

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, a bipartisan group of lawmakers proposed setting a $100 civil forfeiture as the new state penalty for possessing small amounts of marijuana. But it also would increase the local penalty in some communities. Milwaukee County, for example, earlier this year reduced the fine to $1 for possession of small amounts. Backers of the bill pushed it as a middle ground on the issue. Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D-Milwaukee) helped push the local ordinance as a member of the Milwaukee County Board and is a co-sponsor of the bill. "It's worth the trade off," she said. Under current law, possession of marijuana is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of no more than $1,000, six months in jail or both. A repeat violation is a felony. The bill would reduce the state penalty to a $100 civil forfeiture for possession of up to 14 grams. It also would eliminate the repeat conviction criminal offense for possession of 28 grams or less. Current law allows local governments to enact an ordinance prohibiting possession and impose a fine. The bill would limit local fines to between $100 and $250 for possession, preempting local ordinances that set the forfeiture outside that range. Rep. Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers), one of the co-sponsors, said the bill is a middle ground that isn't a win for those who want to take a hard line on marijuana or those that want full legalization. "I believe this bill that we have put together does our best to pull together the best of both worlds," he said.

