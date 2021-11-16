Newsmaker Saturday - Karen Fann & Dr. Warren Stewart Sr.

With only a 16 – 14 majority in the Arizona State Senate, Senate President Karen Fann and Republican leadership have no wiggle room when it comes to passing important legislation. Any single Republican defection on a bill likely kills it, as Senate Democrats often vote No in lockstep to kill Republican bills. The same problem exists in the State House, where Speaker Rusty Bowers presides over the barest 31-29 Republican majority. Recent developments suggest that passing bills on election integrity and accountability, protecting against mask mandates, and other big issues, are likely doomed before they even start.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO