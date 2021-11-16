ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcFwI_0cxjL4D300

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an E. coli outbreak is linked to baby spinach that was sold in packages nationwide, including in Ohio.

According to the CDC, Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a container of Josie’s Organics baby spinach that was taken from a sick person’s home.

The affected product was sold in plastic clamshell containers. The CDC is advising people not to eat, sell or serve Josie’s Organics prepackaged baby spinach with a “best by” date of October 23, 2021.

Stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day

There have been 10 reported sicknesses in seven states, including one in Ohio. Two people have been hospitalized.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Investigators are trying to figure out if other products are contaminated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Have This Vegetable In Your Fridge, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

Making sure to incorporate plenty of vegetables into your diet is one of the first lessons we're taught about nutrition when we're kids. That early knowledge still holds true as we get older: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults should be consuming two to three cups of veggies every day. But even if getting your greens normally does a body good, the CDC warns there's one vegetable product that could pose a severe health risk. Read on to see which item you should be tossing if you have it in your fridge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Use This Popular Ingredient When Cooking, CDC Warns

Thanks to competitive baking shows, magazines, and social media, show-stopping desserts are now more popular than ever. But experts say there's one ingredient, commonly used to beautify your baking, that may be putting you at risk of serious illness. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that it's been linked with several known cases of heavy metal poisoning.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#E Coli#Baby Spinach#Bacteria#Thanksgiving#Fox 8 Cleveland
UPI News

Salmonella cases tied to salami sticks spread to 10 states

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Ten new illnesses in a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled salami sticks bring the total number to 31, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Two more states have reported cases, increasing the number of affected states to 10. There have been six hospitalizations,...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks Infects More People

Several people have fallen ill after a Salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks. Nearly 60 tons of the product have been recalled, and health officials have confirmed that 10 more people have been infected. A total of 31 people have been made sick by the salami sticks, according to a...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

On Sept. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak which had initially caused 20 infections. As of Oct. 29, 808 people are known to have been infected and 157 people have been hospitalized, although the number of people infected is likely to be much higher because of under-reporting of foodborne illnesses.
FOOD SAFETY
KARE 11

Two people sick with E. coli after eating organic baby spinach

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Health says two people became sick with E. coli O157 after eating baby spinach purchased at two different stores. In the two cases, both Minnesotans became sick between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23, though neither had to be hospitalized. In one case, the person ate Josie's Organics organic baby spinach from Hy-Vee. In the other case, the person ate Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme Market. Both brands are produced by BragaFresh.
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Two Minnesotans sickened by E. coli from organic baby spinach

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) are working with the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and public health agencies in other states on an ongoing investigation of an outbreak of E. coli O157 infections associated with eating organic baby spinach.
MINNESOTA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

E. coli outbreak traced to organic spinach; product was distributed nationwide

Officials are investigating a new E. Coli O157:H7 outbreak that is linked to two brands of prepackaged baby spinach. The FDA is investigating farms linked to the spinach. “One case reported eating Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach purchased from HyVee, and the other case reported Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme. Both brands are produced by Braga Fresh,” according to Minnesota public health officials.
FOOD SAFETY
5newsonline.com

Backyard poultry salmonella outbreak sickens more than 1,100 people

A nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry that started nearly a year ago has now sickened more than 1,100 people and resulted in two deaths. The outbreak spread to nearly every state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its investigation into the outbreak is over,...
AGRICULTURE
goodhousekeeping.com

Bagged Salad Products Are Being Recalled In 10 States

Several batches of Dole salads are being recalled due to contamination concerns. The announcement includes four different brand names of salads including Dole Garden Salad, Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad, Kroger Brand Classic Garden, and Salad Classics Garden Salad. Each recalled bag has a best-by date of October 25 and contains...
FOOD SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy