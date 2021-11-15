ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

As we develop, the brain connects lessons learned differently

Science Daily
 5 days ago

A new study of brain activity patterns in people doing a memory task finds that the way we make inferences -- finding hidden connections between different experiences -- changes dramatically as we age. The study's findings might one day lead to personalized learning strategies based on a person's cognitive and brain...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How anxiety is connected to our brain-body interactions

New research shows a link between anxiety and the brain's perception of the body's inner signals. Racing heart, rapid breathing, and sweaty palms are the brain's way of preparing for a possible threat. But for people with higher levels of anxiety, they can perpetuate a downward spiral. Using novel technology,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Brain connections have their own tempo

The cerebral cortex, located at the surface of the brain, handles the cognitive, language, and complex functions that allow us to represent the world or project ourselves into the future. By being able to categorize and associate the stimuli it receives from our five senses, the cortex links this information together to make sense of it. To do this, different types of neurons establish cortical connections during embryonic development and early postnatal life. What is the biological mechanism by which this delicate assembly is created? A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, has now deciphered this process: although neurons are anatomically distinct, their genetic programs remain very similar. It turns out that the differences emerge during the molecular maturation of these neurons, which must follow a precise rhythm to establish the right connections. These surprising results can be discovered in the journal Nature.
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Exploring Differences in Mitochondria of Memory Cells in the Brain

Summary: A new NIH grant will allow Virginia Tech researchers to explore the mechanisms of social memory in the hippocampus. Have you ever seen someone you recognized, but couldn’t recall their name or how you knew them?. As you strain to recollect the details, a pea-sized clump of neurons nestled...
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

How Do We Learn to Learn?

Summary: Cognitive control training that focuses on important factors while ignoring distractions enhances information processing and enables the ability to “learn to learn”. Source: NYU. Cognitive training designed to focus on what’s important while ignoring distractions can enhance the brain’s information processing, enabling the ability to “learn to learn,” finds...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Brain Development#Nature Human Behaviour#Brain Activity#Loyola University Chicago#The University Of Toronto
Science Daily

Neuroscientists explore mysterious 'events' in the brain that open new avenues for understanding brain injuries and disorders

Using a new model of brain activity, Indiana University computational neuroscientists Maria Pope, Richard Betzel and Olaf Sporns are exploring striking bursts of activity in the human brain that have not been examined before. These bursts may have potential to serve as biomarkers for brain disease and conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, dementia, and ADHD.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

In the brain’s cerebellum, a new target for suppressing hunger

People with Prader Willi syndrome, a genetic disorder, have an insatiable appetite. They never feel full, even after a hearty meal. The result can be life-threatening overeating and obesity. According to a new study, their constant hunger results in part to disordered signaling in the brain's cerebellum, a region of...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Brain Activity Study Suggests the Developing Brain Makes Inferences Differently

A new study of brain activity patterns in people doing a memory task finds that the way we make inferences — finding hidden connections between different experiences — changes dramatically as we age. The study’s findings might one day lead to personalized learning strategies based on a person’s cognitive and brain development.
PSYCHOLOGY
Science Daily

Researchers use model of hypothalamus to implicate genes associated with sleep, BMI, puberty

A study led by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has implicated several genes involved in a variety of bodily functions associated with the hypothalamus, a notoriously difficult-to-study region of the brain. The findings could help clinicians identify potential causes of dysfunction for many important traits regulated by the hypothalamus, such as sleep, stress, and reproduction.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
Science Daily

Chronic stress and depression boost this brain receptor; a new study maps out how to block it

Scientists at Scripps Research, Florida have determined the near-atomic-scale structure of an unusual brain-cell receptor called GPR158, which has been linked to depression and anxiety. The structural study reveals both the receptor and its regulating complex, advancing understanding of basic cell receptor biology. It also enables work on potential therapeutics designed to block GPR158 as a strategy for treating depression, anxiety and possibly other mood disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Daily

Scientists key in on brain’s mechanism for singing, learning

New research reveals that specialized cells within neural circuitry that triggers complex learning in songbirds bears a striking resemblance to a type of neural cell associated with the development of fine motor skills in the cortex of the human brain. The study by scientists at Oregon Health & Science University...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Older-looking brains linked to lower birth weight and genes

University of Oslo, Department of Psychology, Center for Lifespan Changes in Brain and Cognition. Researchers in brain science and aging are very interested in measuring the health of a brain using a single observation. The most popular way to measure it is through a method called "brain age." This measurement, "brain age," has a lot of potential as can be used to detect and follow-up individuals at risk for dementia or cognitive (e.g. memory) problems in the future.
SCIENCE
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Caring, confident dads have structurally different brains

Although the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted all our work and living arrangements, one thing particularly stood out for dads. During the nationwide lockdowns, fathers ditched the office and came home in their millions. The UK Fatherhood Institute, a thinktank, realized this was a unique social experiment and conducted research into "lockdown fathers" in spring 2020 to investigate its consequences.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Recorddelta

Lesson Learned (November 11)

In this COVID-19 pandemic season of grief, most of us can barely keep our own lives together, much less take care of others. However, our children and grandchildren need us. One of our outstanding Americans just died of COVID complications at age 84 years on October 29, 2021. Colin Powell, a trailblazing United States General and a top diplomat, wisely said of children:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Science Daily

Exercise increases the body’s own ‘cannabis-like' substance which reduces chronic inflammation

Exercise increases the body's own cannabis-like substances, which in turn helps reduce inflammation and could potentially help treat certain conditions such as arthritis, cancer and heart disease. FULL STORY. Exercise increases the body's own cannabis-like substances, which in turn helps reduce inflammation and could potentially help treat certain conditions such...
WORKOUTS
Science Daily

A genetic change for achieving a long and healthy life?

Source: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Researchers presented new insights for improving the health span by just regulating the activity of a protein. A research group has identified a single amino acid change in the tumor suppressor protein phosphatase and tensin homolog (PTEN) that dramatically extends healthy periods while maintaining longevity.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Specific facial features can help distinguish children from adults

Identifying specific facial features that can be used to distinguish a child's face from an adult's may offer a useful tool for determining whether children are depicted in indecent images of children, according to new research. FULL STORY. Identifying specific facial features that can be used to distinguish a child's...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy