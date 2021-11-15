ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Housing First Approach Can Curb Sonoma County Homelessness— If Implemented Correctly

By Jenna Bettencourt
Although you wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking, California has committed to ending homelessness using a Housing First approach. This approach entails ensuring that every single California resident is permanently housed before dealing with issues...

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one. Homelessness is a serious human rights issue. Thousands of Sonoma County residents are not fortunate enough to have these same luxuries or advantages. We have a high population of homeless people living all around us. As a nation, we must do better! Although there are several fantastic services available and individuals on the ground working, it is only solving some of the problems for these individuals. Services provided need to address individual needs. There is this stigma around the homeless population. Some may need mental health services and some others may need addiction recovery services. There are some that don’t need any of those services but may need something else.
KBHRS looking to hire more than 80 workers

When your profession centers on helping those struggling mentally or with addiction, it’s vital to take care of your own mental health. For Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, that means having the staff needed to perform all the services the department provides.
Sonoma County Health Officials Offering Booster Shots

Sonoma County health officials have made coronavirus booster shots available. The pool of people eligible for the booster includes all adults age 18 and older who received their second vaccines dose more than six months ago. Residents can schedule an appointment at several clinics across the county, or reach out to health care providers. Health officials are hoping that this move will help the county avoid a surge in new cases over the holiday season.
Commission pledges help with housing homeless

Linn County will give the city of Sweet Home two acres from the former Willamette Industries mill site to support development of a homeless project, but will likely put up for auction the remaining 148 acres of the property it was decided Tuesday night, Nov. 9, in a joint meeting of commissioners and city councilors.
Mental Health Services for the Homeless: Where Are They?

A major factor of homelessness that often goes ignored or overlooked is the mental health status of the homeless populations. Many solutions that are proposed to solve homelessness tend to gloss over mental health services as a provision to these vulnerable citizens. When looking at solutions being offered, such as overnight shelters or rehabilitation centers, there is not an aspect of mental health awareness or any type of offer for those services for those who may need them. Overnight shelters are not a safe space for homeless individuals, as they can be dangerous and anyone can utilize the shelters as a resource. Rehabilitation centers normally revolve around drug and alcohol addictions, and do not dig into deeper mental health issues that could be linked. I believe that mental health services should be a top priority when considering how to solve the homeless situation that is growing and affecting California.
LGBTQ Support in Sonoma County

Throughout the years, the LGBTQ community has struggled to gain the same rights as their straight cisgender counterparts, such as the right to marry someone they love. As the fight for equality has lasted for decades it has created a type of exhaustion for members of the LGBTQ community. The...
Drug Abuse in Sonoma County

Drug abuse in Sonoma County is at an all-time high. Within the years of 2010 and 2017, the percentage of opioid overdoses went up 50 percent. Within only Sonoma County, the percentage of patients that end up in the emergency room is higher than California as a whole. Drug abuse is at a staggering rate that contributes to increasing homelessness.
Former Youth Corrections Campus Eyed for Homeless Center

WATKINS, Colo. (AP) — On the treeless flatlands east of Denver, in a field of yellow-brown weeds that feels like the middle of nowhere, sits an empty campus with seven dormitories, 500 beds, a cafeteria, a gym and a football field. Gov. Jared Polis has big plans for the place,...
Sonoma County Chanate Campus Auction Complete

Sonoma County received nine sealed bids for the 71-acre county-owned Chanate Campus, followed by a round of oral bids in an online auction that concluded at about 1:25 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021. The highest responsive responsible bid was $15.05 million submitted by Eddie Haddad in the Ten-X auction platform.
Convent building will house homeless

The convent of the passionist sisters, located on Randolph St., is being bought by a man who hopes to turn it into a temporary housing facility for people in need. These tenants will stay for a minimum of 30 days until they can find more permanent housing.
Winter homeless shelter within reach in Sonoma

Six homeless people died from exposure in Sonoma Valley last winter, Homeless Action Sonoma founder Annie Falandes said. She swore she would never let them go without shelter during winter again. With winter fast approaching, Falandes has received approval from the county to build a set of 18 “tiny homes”...
Sonoma County Nears the End of Redistricting Process

The County of Sonoma is entering into the final weeks of. its redistricting process, which, upon completion, will determine geographic. areas of Sonoma County supervisorial districts for the next 10 years. The next redistricting hearing, which can be attended in-person or virtually,. will take place during the Nov. 16 Board...
Sonoma County mandates flu shots for care workers

A new Sonoma County health order makes flu shots mandatory this year for most care workers. The mandate, announced Tuesday, requires the workers to get vaccinated against influenza by Nov. 30. It applies to hospice and in-home care workers, employees at state-licensed adult and senior care centers and workers at...
Napa County's sale of Old Sonoma Road land for housing becomes official

Napa County has sold its former, vacant Health and Human Services Agency campus along Old Sonoma Road in the city of Napa, paving the way for housing to someday be built there. A deal for Napa Community Real Estate Fund LP to buy the land for $7.5 million closed escrow...
