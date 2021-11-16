ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peruvian GDP en route to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2021, says Central Bank

By SOURAV D
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Later last week, the Central Bank of Peru had told that the tourism-dependent economy has been well en-route to surpass its 2019-GDP in fiscal 2021, portraying a propitious picture for a number of emerging and developing market economies which have still been grappling with a pandemic-led fiscal upheaval. In...

IN THIS ARTICLE
