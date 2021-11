The chances of this catchy marketing monniker may have been closer to fruition than one might think. While New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has made himself very much at home in Foxboro, there was a chance of him beginning his NFL career in Charlotte, North Carolina as a member of the Carolina Panthers. After all, Panthers’ head coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff had a chance to get an up-close and personal look at Jones, while performing coaching during January’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Having already spent some time trying to recruit Jones while at Baylor, Rhule was reminded of the skill and savvy, which is making the 23-year-old one of the league’s best young passers.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO