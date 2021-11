The MCC Rebels played their final home game of the season this past Saturday afternoon. The Rebels as the top seed in the Section 3A playoffs got home field advantage until the section finals and that meant a home contest against the Mavericks of Martin County West. The Mavericks played the Rebels for MCC’s homecoming in week 5 of the football season, a game in which the Rebels had to rally to win in the second half taking the lead with just 38 seconds to play. The Rebels wouldn’t have to sweat out this victory as the Rebels dominated with their defense for nearly 3 quarters. The Rebels would get a hard fought victory to advance in the playoffs.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO