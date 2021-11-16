ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Hey SoCalendar: Nov 15-21

By Mike Ciriaco
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago

Hey SoCal!

This month, Southern Californians turned back their clocks for Daylight Savings. But if those 5pm sunsets are messing with your social life, don’t sweat it, cuz we got your back with this week’s Hey SoCalendar.

Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FCWY_0cxjK1JP00

Kick off the week with some chuckles at the Laughs and Libations Pop Up Comedy Show at the Heroic Italian in Santa Monica.

Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Obnp_0cxjK1JP00

Culver City continues popping out more punchlines for you with the bimonthly La Muerte Comedy Show at Tellefson Park.

Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T11hH_0cxjK1JP00

Jazz vocalist Lizz Wright channels the the talent of Ella Fitzgerald with the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra at the Soraya in Northridge.

Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfOZw_0cxjK1JP00

The temperature may be dropping, but you can keep it warm with John Craigie at the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486bLj_0cxjK1JP00

Shuffle back up to Northridge to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Appalachian Spring with the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCyLy_0cxjK1JP00

Gays of LA, stuff your turkeys early at Big Gay Party: Bangsgiving.

Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJoLG_0cxjK1JP00

End your weekend with a solid sweat at Beverly Hills Jujitsu with the Southern California Wrestling Club. All skill levels welcome.

We’ll be back next week with more SoCal social sweetness with another Hey SoCalendar.

And if you need to catch up on current events, hit up or weekly News in Review.

Til then, party on SoCal!

