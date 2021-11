There was a time not so long ago when there were concerns that the Sixers were too top heavy with their roster. This season, they look like the deepest team in the world. Missing multiple players yet again, the Sixers beat the Bulls for the second time this week, 114-105, at United Center Saturday night. The Sixers have won six straight and are now 8-2 and sit alone atop the Eastern Conference. The victory is No. 1,000 in the coaching career of Doc Rivers — and he did it in his hometown of Chicago.

