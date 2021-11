The innovative classroom experience lets students directly experience the wide-ranging possibilities of virtual reality as a cutting-edge medium. Ask students in Stanford University’s Virtual People course what they did in class that day and you’ll get some surprising answers. The students might have floated in space, gaping down at planet Earth below. They might’ve swum amid a beautiful coral reef watching – with each passing second representing years – as climate change caused the reef’s ruin. The students might’ve gone for a walk, but as a person with a skin color different than their own and subjected to prejudice.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO