Dutch regulator to closely monitor 25 unlicensed operators, impose fine of €600K

When a major company walks away from an acquisition attempt in excess of $20 billion, it is only natural for the party on the other side to feel somewhat slighted. The scenario played out last month when DraftKings formally abandoned a $22 billion proposed acquisition of U.K.-based Entain, a transaction that would have created the world’s largest gaming company. DraftKings, the largest pure-play, vertically integrated sports betting operator in the U.S., withdrew its proposal even after both sides extended a negotiating window to further discuss a potential transaction.
