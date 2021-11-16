Dutch regulator to closely monitor 25 unlicensed operators, impose fine of €600K

The former British Airways chief executive, Willie Walsh, has attacked the UK government for its Covid-19 travel restrictions and the high levels of Air Passenger Duty.Mr Walsh – who is now director general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata) – told MPs on the Transport Select Committee: “The recovery is being hampered by the bureaucracy associated with UK travel.“The UK has definitely lagged the recovery. The UK has lost ground to 38 of the other 40 Eurocontrol nations.”At present the UK has some of the toughest coronavirus rules in Europe, with incoming fully vaccinated passengers required to take a test within...

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO