ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Watch previously unreleased footage of Oasis’ Knebworth performance of “Wonderwall”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOasis has dug up previously unreleased footage of the “Wonderwall” performance from the first of the band’s two historic concerts at England’s Knebworth Festival in...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockcellarmagazine.com

Out Now: Radiohead Revisits ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ as ‘‘KID A MNESIA,’ Featuring Previously Unreleased Session Tracks

Today, Radiohead released KID A MNESIA, a triple-album revisiting of the English band‘s 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac, two records that went a long way toward further establishing Thom Yorke and the band as one of the most innovative and envelope-pushing musical forces around. In addition to presenting the...
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Oasis’ ﻿’Knebworth 1996′ ﻿documentary to stream via Paramount+

Oasis‘ Knebworth 1996 documentary will soon by streaming on Paramount+. The film, which captures the “Wonderwall” outfit’s two historic 1996 concerts at England’s Knebworth Festival, is set to premiere on the ViacomCBS-owned platform on November 19. “Knebworth fo​r me was the Woodstock of the ’90s,” says Liam Gallagher, who, along...
MOVIES
JamBase

Watch Radiohead Perform ‘Pyramid Song’ Live In 2001

Radiohead shared a live video of “Pyramid Song” from Paris in 2001. The video arrives the same day as Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia collection. Kid A Mnesia is a reissue — along with a disc of previously unreleased material dubbed Kid Amnesiae — of the groundbreaking UK band’s landmark turn of the century companion albums, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. “Pyramid Song” appears on the latter. Radiohead captured the aforementioned live version of the song at Canal+ Studios in Paris on April 28, 2001.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Pavement Perform At 2010 Roskilde Festival

In 2010, highly influential rock band Pavement delighted fans by announcing they would reunite for the first time in a decade. The tour would take them around the world including a slot at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival. In honor of the band once again announcing a reunion tour, JamBase takes a look at Pavement’s performance at Roskilde Festival in 2010 for this edition of Sunday Cinema.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Gallagher
theridgefieldpress.com

Watch Idles Perform 'The Beachland Ballroom' on 'Kimmel'

Idles appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to showcase their recent tune “The Beachland Ballroom,” marking the band’s U.S. late-night TV debut. The soulful track, named for the Cleveland, Ohio, venue, will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, Crawler, out Nov. 12 via Partisan. The album is a follow-up to last year’s Ultra Mono.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
heyuguys.com

Check out the Trailer for the Digital release of Oasis Knebworth 1996

Even if you weren’t there – you knew it was happening. Even if you weren’t born in ’96 you know their names, the words to their most famous songs and now, thanks to Jake Scott’s glorious documentary, you can experience the defining moment of a generation. This week sees the...
MOVIES
NME

Watch Snail Mail perform ‘Valentine’ on ‘The Late Show’

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) made her live debut network TV last night, performing the title track of her just-released album ‘Valentine’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – check it out below. Strumming up a storm on a red Gibson SG à la AC/DC’s Angus Young, Jordan appeared...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Skepta perform a freestyle on ‘Plugged In’ video series

Skepta has performed a freestyle on the video series ‘Plugged In’ by producer Fumez The Engineer. Earlier this week (November 1), Pressplay Media premiered the clip, where the grime legend appeared in a leather racing jacket, black gloves, and a balaclava. Skepta freestyled on a beat produced by Carns Hill,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wonderwall#Abc Audio#Profanity#Oasis#Paramount
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Of Monsters And Men Perform ‘Phantom’ On ‘CBS Mornings’

Of Monsters and Men appeared on ‘CBS Mornings’ in celebration of their new album My Head Is An Animal (10th Anniversary Edition) where they performed their new single, “Phantom” and talked about their historic rise to becoming one of the world’s most successful Icelandic bands. You can watch the performance of “Phantom” below.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Nadine Shah perform ‘The Wild Ones’ with Suede

Suede performed a duet of ‘The Wild Ones’ with Nadine Shah last night (November 11) at London’s Alexandra Palace. The singer, who opened for the legendary rockers on all seven dates of their ‘Coming Up’ anniversary tour, teamed up with frontman Brett Anderson for an acoustic rendition of the track. You can view the performance below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Four Previously Unreleased Nirvana Concerts From Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition

Nirvana’s Nevermind turned 30 in September, and to celebrate the anniversary, Geffen/UMe have just released a new Super Deluxe Edition of the album featuring 70 unreleased tracks. That includes four complete Nevermind-era live concerts: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at club Paradiso; Live in Del Mar, California, recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds; Live in Melbourne, Australia, recorded on February 1, 1992 at the Palace in St. Kilda for triple j; and Live in Tokyo, Japan, recorded on February 19, 1992 at the Nakano Sunplaza. Stream the entire Super Deluxe Edition below via Apple Music.
ROCK MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch KISS’ Unreleased 1980 Music Video “I”

Not everyone’s a fan of KISS’ ninth studio album, Music from “The Elder”. Even their most ardent fans have mixed feelings about it. Still, there were those who believe that’s it’s actually underrated and deserves more appreciation. Whatever the case, KISS just dropped the previously unreleased music for “I” —...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
The FADER

Watch Little Simz perform “Speed” on Kimmel

Little Simz was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. The U.K. rapper turned out in a leather tranch coat and shades to run through her song "Speed." Starting out on the stage completely solo, Simz rapped and hammered out the beat on her MPC before being joined by a troupe of dancers in white masks and bucket hats. Check out the full performance above.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Whitney Houston NFT Collection Features Previously Unreleased Song Demo

A previously unreleased song demo recorded by Whitney Houston when she was 17-years-old is part of an upcoming NFT collection offered by OneOf. The song will be auctioned off next month as a single “OneOf One Iconic” item. The date of the auction will be revealed on Dec. 1 during Miami Art Week at a two-day art, music and NFT event called OneOf.world.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Aerosmith’s previously unreleased “1971 version” of ‘Movin’ Out’

Aerosmith have shared ‘Movin’ Out (1971 Version)’ from their forthcoming limited edition vinyl, ‘1971: The Road Starts Hear’ – listen below. The previously unreleased seven-track record will arrive next week (November 26) as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday 2021 drop. It’s available as a black LP (10,000 copies) and on cassette (2000 copies).
MUSIC
NME

Watch Damon Albarn perform ‘Darkness To Light’ on ‘Fallon’

Damon Albarn delivered a live performance of ‘Darkness To Light’ on US TV last night – you can watch the video below. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman appeared as the musical guest on yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (November 12) in support of his new solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’.
CELEBRITIES
hennemusic.com

David Bowie revisits Outside album in Brilliant Adventure box set preview

David Bowie’s team are revisiting the late rocker’s 1995 album, “Outside”, ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming box set, “David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001).”. Fans can check out an EPK (electronic press kit) video of Bowie discussing the inspiration and influences behind his 22nd studio album, and watch...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy