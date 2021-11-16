Clarks Summit yoga studio holds coat drive

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As more cold nights approach, some local businesses are collecting lightly used and new winter apparel for the Saint Joe’s winter coat drive.

Jaya Yoga and the Maximum Zen Café in Clarks Summit have collected two full bins of winter jackets, snow pants, gloves, hats, and scarves. They’ll be distributed to those in need heading into the cold winter months.

The owner of Maximum Zen, Donna Vannan, tells Eyewitness News, the response from the community has been great, and they hope the support continues.

“I think it’s wonderful that people have been so responsive and so giving. Like people have just been coming in every day and dropping off bags full of stuff, so it’s been excellent,” said Vannan.

You can drop off clean and lightly used winter apparel at their store. It’s located at 318 Davis Street in Clarks Summit. They’re accepting donations through Friday, November 19th.

