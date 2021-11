The top two teams in Group B square off for the automatic qualifying berth to the 2022 FIFA World Cup when Spain hosts Sweden on Sunday. Spain (5-1-1) pulled out a 1-0 victory against Greece on Thursday and is on a strong run that includes appearances in the Euro 2020 semifinals and Nations League final. Sweden (5-0-2) comes in off a stunning 2-0 loss to Georgia on Thursday but won the last meeting between these teams. Sweden pulled off a thrilling 2-1 win against the Spaniards in Stockholm in September, a victory that ended Spain's 66-game unbeaten run in World Cup Qualifying.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO