Middle East

Qatar's Al-Jazeera TV says Sudanese authorities release its Sudan bureau chief

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar Al Jazeera TV said on Tuesday that Sudanese authorities had released its Khartoum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi.

The Qatar-based news channel reported on Sunday that Sudanese security forces had raided El Kabbashi’s home and arrested him, a day after street protests across Sudan against a military takeover.

