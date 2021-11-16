ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed should hike interest rates immediately to cut stagflation risks, economist Stephen Roach suggests

By Stephanie Landsman, @stephlandsman
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Federal Reserve economist Stephen Roach sees only one way to contain inflation: immediate rate hikes. If the Fed doesn't act, he warns rising prices could send shockwaves through the economy. "They're in denial. They continue to harbor the view that these are transitory Covid-related rebound effects," the Yale...

www.cnbc.com

#Interest Rates#Inflation#Covid#Yale University#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Morgan Stanley Asia#Labor Department
StreetInsider.com

Fed policymakers start penciling in earlier U.S. rate hikes

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are penciling in the possibility of earlier interest rate hikes than they thought would be needed just a few months ago, as inflation continues to soar and the economy picks up speed. The shift comes as President Joe Biden nears a decision on whether to...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

A Brainard Fed Could Finally, Openly Embrace the World

Lael Brainard, the Federal Reserve policy maker who Joe Biden has interviewed for the most powerful economic job on the planet, is often shorthanded as a dove. Translated from central bank jargon, that means she’s characterized as advocating low interest rates. The lower, the better; the longer, the more desirable the economic and social outcomes. This napkin sketch misses a key part of her approach: She is an unabashed internationalist in an institution that has sometimes seemed tone-deaf to the rest of the world.For years, the terrain beyond U.S. borders has exerted a growing influence on the central bank, but the leadership has hesitated proclaiming it too loudly. Brainard, whose tougher line on bank regulations has earned her fans among progressives, has been one of the people nudging the Fed to take a more expansive view of policy responsive to developments in Asia and Europe. If Biden picks her to be the next Fed chair, the global economy may come in from the cold. The White House is weighing whether to give incumbent Jerome Powell a second four-year term, broadly in keeping with recent tradition, or install its own person — always a temptation when it comes to Fed gigs. Brainard is a veteran of the previous two Democratic administrations and her name was floated for Treasury Secretary after Biden was elected last year. That role ultimately went to Janet Yellen, herself a former Fed chief. (Many economists say Powell is still the probable choice, though not the safe bet he looked a few months ago.)
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

A dovish rate hike? The case that loose Fed policy could backfire on jobs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve for the past 20 months has put its monetary policy arsenal behind the single-minded goal of restoring U.S. employment particularly for the less well off whose prospects suffered most during the pandemic. Interest rates remain anchored near zero and central bank bond purchases...
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Ron Paul: Federal Reserve Policy Is a Complete Failure

A Peter Schiff put it, double-barrel inflation is locked and loaded. But after yet another month of hotter thane expected CPI, the central bankers at the Federal Reserve continue to insist that inflation is “transitory” and blame it on everything except their monetary policy. These central bankers lack any sense...
BUSINESS
fanniemae.com

Fed Begins Taper with Inflation in Focus

The October Consumer Price Index (CPI), reported after the completion of our forecast, was two-tenths higher than we had expected. Therefore, our already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecast of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual topline and core CPI respectively, is likely too low. The prospect of a longer lasting inflationary period is now more likely. Thus, in our view the Federal Reserve will end the purchases of securities for their portfolio by mid-year and begin raising the Federal Funds rate target in the fourth quarter of 2022. Both third quarter 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) and the October employment report were near our expectations. These combined with signs of a turnaround in business inventory investment have affirmed our previous growth outlook. Hence, we made only minor adjustments and expect 4.8 percent growth in 2021 and 3.7 percent growth in 2022 GDP.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Pressure on Fed's Powell is rising as inflation worsens

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell surely expected to have some breathing room after taking the first step this month to dial back the Fed's emergency aid for the economy. Just a week later, though, the government reported that consumer prices grew over the previous 12 months...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

The Fed Has ‘Lost Control of Inflation’ Says Stifel’s Chief Economist

The chief economist of investment bank Stifel has said that the Fed has ‘lost control of inflation,’ in a conversation which alluded to the 1970s – referred to as the decade of inflation. Lindsey Piegza made the comments about The Federal Reserve in an interview with Squawk Box host Joe...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Sharp upside surprise in November Philly Fed index

Manufacturing activity in the US mid-Atlantic region accelerated sharply in November, the results of a closely-followed index showed. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's factory sector index jumped from 23.8 in October to 39.0 for November. Economists had penciled-in a decline to 22.0. Supply chain problems worsened a bit more,...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

U.S. to start raising interest rates from Sept 2022 – JP Morgan

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates from September 2022, economists at the country’s biggest bank said in a 2022 outlook note. JPMorgan expects the central bank to raise rates by 0.25% from the third quarter of next year and keep raising them by 25 basis points every quarter “at least until real rates are at zero,” the team led by chief economist Mike Feroli wrote.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Janet Yellen Faces the Nation and Lies About Inflation

After last week’s sizzling hot CPI data, inflation talk continues to dominate the news. The government and central bank have been insisting inflation is transitory. Now they’ve turned to a new spin tactic – recycling 1970s inflation propaganda. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen appeared on Face...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, expected as soon as this week, will inherit an economy headed for the fastest annual growth in a generation with wage increases flowing to the lowest-paid workers, strong hiring, and household bank accounts flush with cash.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

