INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report when plans had not been finalized to use the school as overflow housing for people who are homeless. IPS and the City of Indianapolis reached an agreement to use School 68 as overflow housing for people who are homeless this winter. The school will house women, children and families. No men will be placed on site unless they are with their families.

