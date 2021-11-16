Mike Tyson & other industry leaders talk psychedelics in Florida

“I didn’t expect a change. I just wanted to try this new drug, so I tried it and it blew my mind,” Tyson said.

Tyson is a world-renowned heavyweight champion, one of the greatest boxers of all time. But he couldn’t seem to knock out some of his darkest desires.

“When I was fighting, I was a different person than I am now. Before the psychedelics, I was getting high, using cocaine, using drugs. I wasn’t the best husband,” Tyson said.

Then, he met a shaman who introduced him to the Bufo Alvarius toad, a creature with hallucinogenic venom. Tyson said smoking “the toad” not only changed his life, it saved his life. It allowed him to process trauma in a whole new way.

“It just blew my mind. I couldn’t even articulate what happened, so I had to try it again. It just took me to another dimension. Before, there were levels of human beings and humanity. Now, we’re all the same, that’s how my mind works – everything is love. Everything is love. Even fighting is love,” Tyson said.

Now, Iron Mike is taking on a different kind of fight. He’s become an investor and advocate in the push to normalize psychedelics.

Welcome to Wonderland

Tyson was a headliner at a huge medical business conference last week in Miami. Microdose Psychedelic Insights took over the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts for their event called Wonderland. Picture red and white mushroom statues lining the entrance, Alice in Wonderland decor in each corner, and lots of bright colors – all among investors, doctors, and shamans.

At Wonderland, industry leaders from around the world took the stage and sold out seats sharing their goals to roll out psychedelic medicine to the masses. Since the FDA started approving these drugs for trials, there’s been a lot of traction to manufacture them.

“There’s going to be a renaissance of mental health triggered by psychedelic research and discovery,” said Aaron Bartlone, the Chief Operation Officer for Cybin, a biopharmaceutical company based in Toronto, Canada.

Cybin is working to engineer next-generation psychedelic molecules to turn them into therapeutics. Right now, they’re working with psilocybin ( the compound in “magic mushrooms”) to treat Major Depressive Disorder and Alcohol Use Disorder.

“We’re going to be taking that forward from preclinical studies into the clinic. I think there’s very strong data now and support from a number of controlled trials that have been done both by psychedelic companies and research institutions that really show transformative properties across the mental health space,” Bartlone said.

Some of that research is happening right here in Florida. Segal Trials is participating in a nationwide study of psilocybin on Florida’s east coast. Psilera, which is based in Tampa, was recognized at Wonderland for its work with DMT.

These companies and studies are getting off the ground with help from investors – both celebrities and people passionate about plant medicine.

Investing in the “Psychedelic Revolution”

Tyson is an investor in Wesana Health, another company championing the development of psychedelics. It was founded by Stanley Cup champion, Daniel Carcillo. He’s on a mission to find better treatment for traumatic brain injuries.

“I thought it was a no-brainer to be involved with them,” Tyson said.

WATCH MIKE TYSON’S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ABC7’S MEAGAN MILLER:

Joakim Noah is another investor and advocate for psychedelics. The former NBA star and back-to-back champion for the Florida Gators also shared his personal experience. It led him to invest in Nue.Life, a Miami-based wellness startup focused on ketamine.

“I’ve gone through a lot of things and I think the psychedelics have really helped. Obviously, it’s a broad term, there’s a lot of different medicines and you have to be careful. But if they’re done right, under the right tutelage. I think it can raise consciousness and it can help people just be better,” Noah said.

Florida Attorney Dustin Robinson and his team at Iter Investments are leaders in raising capital funding for psychedelic companies. The Fort Lauderdale-based firm launched it’s fund in April and they currently have 11 portfolio companies.

“There’s a lot of interest and the industry is exploding. I think this (Wonderland) conference just built a lot of investors’ conviction around the space. There’s just so many opportunities,” Robinson said.

Other startups are getting in on the consciousness movement overall. Othership is a breathwork app that just launched.

“Your breath can get you there and get you to that state of expansion and growth without having to consume anything either,” said Amanda Laine, one of Othership’s creators.

Or how about a psychedelic trip via virtual reality? Tripp VR offers meditation techniques and games to refocus and calm yourself. It’s another alternative that doesn’t actually involve hallucinating.

“I think through Covid, there have been so many additional companies that have hit the world of psychedelics and it’s amazing to see everybody here at the Microdose conference,” Bartlone said.

Schedule 1 drugs getting government approval

Advocates for psychedelics are pushing for more legal reform. Denver, Oregon and Washington D.C. are among the first places to decriminalize psilocybin. In early November, Detroit decriminalized psychedelics too. Federally and in Florida, all psychedelics are still illegal, but there are efforts to change that based on research.

For millennia, different cultures have used psychedelic plants for healing and ceremonies. They were being studied in the U.S. before former President Richard Nixon’s war on drugs halted research.

But in 2019, the FDA granted “breakthrough therapy” status to psilocybin treatments also known as ‘magic mushrooms. The FDA has also cleared the way for researchers to study DMT and MDMA. Even with these substances still listed as illegal schedule 1 drugs, the Drug Enforcement Agency is increasing legal production of them during this resurgence.

That progress is really fueling the investors, especially those who have participated in psychedelic retreats around the world.

“I think we have an opportunity here to disrupt the entire industry in a way that will have rippling effects on the healthcare space,” said Nancy Fechnay, with Alumni ventures.

Fechnay got into the psychedelics space as an angel investor because of her personal experience. She said she was diagnosed with severe depression at age 22. She experimented with psychedelics while she was living in Bali.

“I’ve now been able to come through many journeys and it has helped me on a personal level. It made me feel happy and euphoric, creative, and a lot of love,” Fechnay said.

Like any investment, there’s risk. But Fechnay feels investing in psychedelics is high risk, high reward.

“I definitely think we’re in the early days. It’s still right on the presupposes of being mainstream but I think we’ll see that in the next couple of years,” she said.

Focusing on healing

While there’s a lot going on surrounding psychedelics, many eyes are watching the companies using tools biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Their goal is to create personalized care for future patients.

“The future’s going to be predicated on making these products accessible to all,” Bartlone said.

That involves driving the cost down. But Rick Doblin, the Founder and Executive Director of The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) is stressing that the focus should remain on healing.

“I think the concern for me is when people focus on just money and it gets out of balance then they limit the amount of therapy people get and it doesn’t work as well. But if you focus on the healing and try to maximize the outcomes for the patients, which we’ve done, we have a lot of therapy before and after, we can do cost effectiveness studies that justify it,” Doblin said.

Doblin lived in Sarasota for 17 years. He said it surprised him to see the Wonderland event in Florida, let alone psychedelic companies popping up right here in the Sunshine State.

“There’s so many culture wars but healing veterans, women, people with PTSD , we’ve been able to take the healing out of the culture wars and so in a way it’s even more special to see this take place in Florida. There’s people here talking about this industry and I think we’ve been able to build bipartisan support,” Doblin said.

In addition to his role in Iter Investments, Robinson also founded Mr. Psychedelic Law. He’s been working with doctors and lawmakers to pass legislation similar to what Texas did – legalizing psilocybin for PTSD treatment. He said he’s actually not surprised to see so much support for something like that in Florida.

“This is research and science, right? In my opinion, whether you’re red or blue, it’s very hard to ignore. I got started in the industry because doctors that I represent were reaching out to me, and they wanted to get involved in some of the research and some of the work being done around psychedelic medicines. And so my introduction into the space was very much from a medical and scientific perspective. Looking at the research, there’s just tremendous interest from medical and scientific professionals to get into this industry,” Robinson said.

The one and only Mike Tyson said going down that rabbit hole of trying psychedelics helped him get back in the ring. He found a sort of wonderland he never knew he needed.

“I just wanted to establish something in my life. I said I’m not finished fighting. I’m not finished, I want to do more,” he said.

A new bill introduced in Florida would make psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”) legal for mental health treatment and would further study their health benefits.

Proponents hope it can help a problem that’s only getting worse. The National Alliance of Mental Health Illness called Florida’s mental health crisis an epidemic.