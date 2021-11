This year’s lake effect season could be one for the books if all the right weather patterns line up. Fear not - CNY has planned out plenty of activities to keep you entertained and toasty warm. This weekend there’s the annual Polar Express Train Ride, an antique show and “It’s A Wonderful Life.” If the cold inspires you to the outdoors, then by all means grab some mittens and head over to the Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus to do a little nature sketching. For everyone in between, there’s a slew of concerts from classical to country, a youth climate summit, comedy night and more.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO