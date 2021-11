Novel psychoactive substances (NPS) – designer drugs like ‘bath salts’ and synthetic opioids – are a scourge of our times. Law enforcement agencies that try to control them and medics who treat their consequences are locked in a cat-and-mouse game with clandestine chemists who quickly devise new compounds, typically by modifying known molecules, to skirt the law and create new ‘legal highs’. Authorities see more than a dozen new designer drugs every month, and identifying their structures can take many weeks using techniques like nuclear magnetic resonance, by which time they may have already been used by thousands of people.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO