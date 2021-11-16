Jimbo Fisher says he'd be 'dumbest human being' if he left Texas A&M

The Aggies have a 33-13 record over Jimbo Fisher's tenure, and he signed a four-year extension with Texas A&M just ahead of the start of the 2021 season. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of prestigious college football coaching jobs are on the market with USC and LSU moving on from Clay Helton and Ed Orgeron, respectively. While there's speculation that LSU will target Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher for its vacancy, he says he'd be silly to take the job.

"We're gonna recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said Monday, via ESPN. "So I'm the dumbest human being on God's earth to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across over there [to LSU] and go play against them."

According to 247Sports' college football recruiting rankings, Texas A&M currently has the fifth-best class of 2022, highlighted by a pair of five-star recruits: Defensive lineman Walter Nolen and quarterback Conner Weigman. LSU isn't too far behind in 12th, however.

Fisher, 56, became the head coach at Texas A&M in 2018, a few years after leading Florida State to a win in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game. In his first three seasons with the Aggies, Fisher led Texas A&M to wins in the Gator, Texas and Orange Bowls. The Aggies have a 33-13 record over his tenure, and Fisher signed a four-year extension with Texas A&M just ahead of the start of the 2021 season.

LSU won the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, but regressed and finished 5-5 in the following season. After a 4-3 start to the 2021 season, LSU reached a separation agreement with Orgeron that would leave him in place through the rest of the year, but not return in 2022.