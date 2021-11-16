ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USPS: 5 tips to protect mail and packages from porch pirates

KTAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Postal Service is projecting between 850...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

USPS advice: Send holiday packages earlier this year

Although Christmas is still over a month away, it is not too soon to begin holiday shopping and shipping. In fact, the United States Postal Service recommends that Alaskans send packages as soon as Dec. 2 to guarantee a Dec. 25 arrival. Coupled with supply chain issues related to the pandemic, it is important to both buy and mail packages earlier than normal.
FAIRBANKS, AK
myfox28columbus.com

USPS warns customers to ship holiday packages early

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan on sending packages this holiday season, don’t wait until the last minute. The United States Postal Service is urging customers to send mail as soon as possible to avoid delays and guarantee they arrive by Christmas. “If you’re ready and you have your gift...
CINCINNATI, OH
inkfreenews.com

Tips To Help Fend Off Porch Pirates

A new study finds porch piracy could rise this holiday season as a record $207 billion in online holiday shopping is expected to increase deliveries. Here are tips to prevent package theft this holiday season:. Enable tracking and text alerts: Most carriers, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, will text you...
PUBLIC SAFETY
USPS
Economy
Industry
News 8 WROC

Send gifts now! USPS expects over 850 million packages this season

USPS said it expects to deliver more mail and packages to homes between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day than any other shipper. It is anticipating between 850 million and 950 million packages during that time. "The total number of letters, cards, and packages processed and delivered is estimated to be more than 12 billion," according to USPS.
INDUSTRY
Boston Globe

Postmaster says USPS ready for holiday package rush

“We are ready, so send us your packages and your mail, and we will deliver timely.”. U.S. Postal Service officials say they have the staffing and resources to handle the coming onslaught of holiday packages, and avoid a repeat of the disastrous 2020 season that brought mail delivery to a crawl.
INDUSTRY
WYFF4.com

USPS will ship your packages from your home this holiday season

The Postal Service will pick up your outgoing mail from your front door. All you have to do is go to USPS.com to use the 'Click-N-Ship' option and mail your gifts. The post office says customers are already using it this year after it shipped 1.1 billion packages last holiday season, while many of us were stuck at home.
INDUSTRY
KETV.com

'Tis the season for the US Postal Service

It's not even Thanksgiving and the U.S. Postal Service is advocating for early holiday shipping. Spokesperson Mark Inglett says the Postal Service shipped 1.1 billion packages last holiday season. He says customers are already shopping and shipping online, so customers should take advantage of the service's Click-N-Ship. "It's so much...
INDUSTRY
News4Jax.com

Fight back against porch pirates and keep your packages secure

There’s a way to fight back against porch pirates and keep your delivered packages safe until you can get them inside. Consumer Reports evaluates a lot of home security products on the market -- including video doorbells. But with the holidays coming up, it’s more important than ever to know the tech that’s available to help you keep a watchful eye on what’s dropped off at your door.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Porch pirates targeting homes more as holidays approach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Porch pirates come out to steal packages from porches as the holidays are nearing. Porch Pirates are thieves who steal packages from people’s porches.  Kasie Davis, a public information officer with the Lubbock Police department, said during the holidays, they see an influx in thefts.  “As you can imagine, people are purchasing […]
LUBBOCK, TX
dpdbeat.com

Tips for Holiday Package Deliveries

Online shopping has made life easy for all of us, including package thieves! As we all prepare for the holiday season and do our shopping, we would like to give you some safety tips for package deliveries. These tips will help keep your packages out of the hands of those sneaky porch pirates.
INDUSTRY
KFYR-TV

Porch pirates plague online shoppers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Companies have made it faster and easier than ever before to shop online and have merchandise delivered directly to a customer’s home. While home delivery may be convenient, it also opens the door to criminal activity. Bismarck resident and KFYR’s morning producer Jen Makelky packs for...
BISMARCK, ND

