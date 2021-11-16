Swiatek spoils Badosa's birthday at WTA Finals

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO