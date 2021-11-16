Packers cut 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles again

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers originally acquired veteran quarterback and 2014 first-round draft pick Blake Bortles in May when reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers was away from the organization during the offseason. Green Bay parted ways with Bortles in July but later added him to the practice squad so he could be elevated to the active roster to serve as a backup for Jordan Love after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player ahead of what became a loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 7.

With Rodgers and Love resuming their standard roles for the 8-2 Packers, the club cut Bortles and activated signal-caller Kurt Benkert from the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Bortles originally entered the NFL when the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him third overall in 2014, but he flamed out with that club and hasn't since found a long-term home. The 29-year-old last appeared in a regular-season game in 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Bortles has made 73 starts and played in 78 total contests as a pro. He's completed 59.3% of his passes for 17,649 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

Bortles spent time with the Denver Broncos during the 2020 campaign and worked out with the Seattle Seahawks last month when Russell Wilson was injured. The Broncos may not be all that enamored with their current quarterback situation and could consider taking a look at somebody such as Bortles if he fails to catch on with any other franchise.