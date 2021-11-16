Amazon birds are shrinking as the climate warms, prompting warning from scientists

Even the wildest parts of the Amazon untouched by humanity are being impacted by climate change, according to new research. Hotter, drier conditions over the past four decades are decreasing the body size of the rainforest's birds while increasing their wingspans, a study published in the journal Science Advances said Friday. The changes are thought to be a response to nutritional and physiological challenges, especially during the June to November dry season. "The biggest takeaway for me is that this is happening far from direct human disturbance, such as deforestation, in the heart of the world's biggest rainforest," Vitek Jirinec, an ecologist at the Integral Ecology Research Center and the paper's lead author told AFP.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO