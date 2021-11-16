ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence bans the use of conversion therapy on minors

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqaSB_0cxjFzdl00

The use of conversion therapy on minors is no longer allowed in Independence after council members voted to ban it on Monday night.

The Independence City Council voted 7-0 to pass an ordinance which states that "it shall be unlawful for any provider to employ conversion therapy on a minor."

Conversion therapy aims to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a patient.

This includes mental health therapy which seems to change, eliminate or reduce behaviors, expressions, attractions or feelings related to a patient's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Providers who violate the ordinance will be fined $500.

In July, the City Council rejected a similar ordinance.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Independence, MO
Independence, MO
Government
Independence, MO
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Mental Health#The City Council
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy