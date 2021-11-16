Independence bans the use of conversion therapy on minors
The use of conversion therapy on minors is no longer allowed in Independence after council members voted to ban it on Monday night.
The Independence City Council voted 7-0 to pass an ordinance which states that "it shall be unlawful for any provider to employ conversion therapy on a minor."
Conversion therapy aims to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of a patient.
This includes mental health therapy which seems to change, eliminate or reduce behaviors, expressions, attractions or feelings related to a patient's sexual orientation or gender identity.
Providers who violate the ordinance will be fined $500.
In July, the City Council rejected a similar ordinance.
Comments / 7