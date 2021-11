Georgia Tech (3-7) at No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1, No. 8 CFP), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST (NBC). Line: Notre Dame by 16 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish, seeking their fifth straight season of 10 or more victories, close out the regular season at home knowing they need victories over the Yellow Jackets and Stanford next week to keep alive whatever slim College Football Playoff hopes they have. Two victories likely would get Irish to a New Year's Six bowl. Third-year coach Geoff Collins' Yellow Jackets, in midst of four-game losing streak, won't go bowling but could spoil the Irish's postseason hopes before concluding their regular season Nov. 27 against No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO