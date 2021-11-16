ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

“I Want Them To Start Something”: White Supremacists Allegedly Strategized How To Provoke Counterprotesters Ahead Of The “Unite The Right” Rally

By Christopher Miller
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia — As the plaintiffs in the landmark federal lawsuit against two dozen neo-Nazis and other white supremacists who organized the “Unite the Right” rally called their final witnesses, they zeroed in on the alleged calls for violence in the run-up to the event, presenting organizers’ own message threads as...

