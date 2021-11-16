ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Aung San Suu Kyi being treated well: Myanmar army

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar's military has told the BBC that authorities are not mistreating ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 76-year-old former leader has not been seen in public since a February military coup removed her from office. The BBC's interview with military spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun comes after...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar military's torture widespread

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his...
MILITARY
CNN

American journalist Danny Fenster could face life in prison in Myanmar

(CNN Business) — American journalist Danny Fenster has been hit with new criminal charges in Myanmar that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his lawyer said. Fenster, a 37-year-old from Detroit, Michigan, has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months. He has been denied bail and held in Insein Prison, in the country's biggest city Yangon, since his May 24 arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
charlottestar.com

Brave old man undeterred by 20 years sentence by Myanmar Junta

Win Htein, an NLD stalwart, was detained in early February after criticizing the coup led by Min Aung Hlaing and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a tribunal in Naypyitaw ... The 79-year-old former military captain, who is in poor shape, arrived in court for the verdict at...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
americanmilitarynews.com

US journalist hit with further charges in Myanmar

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A U.S. journalist now on trial in Myanmar on charges of working to oppose the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew civilian rule in the country has been hit with additional charges that could see him spend the rest of his life in prison, his lawyer says.
FOREIGN POLICY
persecution.org

Catholic Church and Convent in Myanmar Attacked by Tatmadaw

11/12/2021 Myanmar (International Christian Concern) – The Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Pekhon, Shan State in Myanmar was attacked by Tatmadaw military fire on Tuesday, November 9. The windows and pews of the church were damaged from the attack, but there were no human casualties. The attack was perpetrated by Myanmar’s military junta, which seeks to dominate over local militias. This is not the first time that this cathedral has suffered an attack from military fire. In June, the cathedral was also attacked by the same forces.
WORLD
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
News Channel 25

US journalist freed after being jailed in Myanmar for nearly six months

BANGKOK — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, has been freed. Bill Richardson, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release, said Fenster was on his way home Monday. “This is...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#Un#Frontier Myanmar#Assista
The Independent

I’ve called for Myanmar’s military leaders to be brought to justice for years – finally, this is our chance

A crude but deliberate strategy of slaughter and arson has been unleashed by Myanmar’s military across the rural north-west of the country. Terrorised communities are being woken by machine gun fire. Soldiers descend on the selected village. People are interrogated, beaten, tortured and killed. Sexual violence is routinely used. Homes are searched, looted and burned. Survivors are forced to flee their smouldering homes for the jungle.The military, or Tatmadaw as it is known, is notorious for these “scorched earth” campaigns. The armed forces attacked Rohingya villages in this way in northern Rakhine state in late August 2017, forcing three quarters...
MILITARY
Reuters

Activists urge U.N. intervention over Myanmar army offensives

Nov 5 (Reuters) - More than 500 civil rights groups have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to stop escalating violence in Myanmar's Chin state, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule. Local media, witnesses and the U.N. have reported a...
MILITARY
AFP

Freed US journalist says thought Myanmar jail ordeal would never end

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar's military rulers said after his shock release that he battled to stay sane and feared his ordeal would not end, while insisting he should never have been detained. So that's the biggest concern, just staying sane through that."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Army
AFP

Verdict next month in Covid rules trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi: source

A Myanmar junta court will give its verdict next month on whether ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year, a source said Tuesday. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's February coup, which sparked huge protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent. Suu Kyi, 76, went on trial in June, and faces a raft of charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkies, corruption and sedition. Media have been barred from attending proceedings at the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, and the junta recently banned Suu Kyi's legal team from speaking to reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gazette

U.S. journalist jailed for 11 years in army-ruled Myanmar

(Reuters) -A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday jailed American journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years, his lawyer and his employer said, despite U.S. calls for his release from what it said was unjust detention. Fenster, 37, managing editor https://www.reuters.com/world/five-facts-about-danny-fenster-us-journalist-jailed-myanmar-2021-11-12 of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty of incitement...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Embattled Myanmar leader Suu Kyi's sword restored by Japanese craftsmen

Tokyo [Japan], November 14 (ANI): The katana-style sword of the ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has been restored by craftsmen in Japan hoping to return it to her one day. Before Suu Kyi was cast out during a coup in February this year, she had approached Japan's ambassador...
ASIA
Times Daily

Myanmar election body charges Suu Kyi with electoral fraud

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s state election commission announced it is prosecuting the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and 15 other senior political figures for alleged fraud in last November’s general election. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Military junta charges ousted leader Suu Kyi with election-rigging

Sixteen Myanmar ex-officials, including deposed State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, have been slapped with new charges related to the 2020 election by the Asian country's military junta. This week, 15 officials, including Suu Kyi, were charged with crimes related to the alleged rigging of the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Factbox: Most Prominent People Being Held by Myanmar Junta

(Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in military-ruled Myanmar, three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in a ruling that drew international condemnation. Fenster was among thousands of people - including dozens of media workers - detained since a Feb. 1 coup...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy