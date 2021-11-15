Lynn’s Jalen Echevarria keeps a hot hand at Endicott

BEVERLY ― There is nothing prettier than watching a perfect shooting stroke, and it’s hard to argue that Lynn native Jalen Echevarria isn’t displaying a master class in long-range shooting every time he steps on the court.

Echevarria tallied 22 points, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 50 percent from behind the three-point line for the Endicott Gulls basketball team in their most recent win over Framingham State. The numbers don’t lie, and neither does the junior. When it comes to his shooting, he credits his father (Marcos) for his skills.

“Having the alone time with my dad made me the shooter I am today,” said the five-foot-nine guard. “He was and still is a great shooter, so having him by my side working me out all the time and giving me pointers on how to shoot is why I am able to shoot at such a high percentage.”

Echevarria had a successful high-school career at St. Mary’s. He finished his career with more than 1,500 points and won a state championship in his freshman year as a Spartan.

Making the jump from high school to college basketball is no easy task. Echevarria mentioned that the biggest difference for him is the pace that the game is played at.

“High school is slow-paced, with more plays to go through,” he said. “In college it’s more transition so you are always running up and down the court.”

Still, Echevarria had quite the freshman season for the Gulls. In 27 games, he averaged 15.2 points per game with a 49.7 field goal percentage and was named 2019-20 Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) Rookie of the Year.

The guard credited his fitness for being able to make a seamless transition. He also mentioned that his ability to stay focused in games helped him succeed.

But athletics isn’t the only area of Echevarria’s life where he excels and utilizes that ability to hone in on a task. At St. Mary’s, he earned Boston Globe All-Scholastic honors three times. The junior said that excelling on and off the court is extremely important to him.

“My parents have always been on me telling me to get good grades and to always stay focused with school,” he said.

Now in his junior year, the Gulls and Echevarria have started the 2021 season off well. Endicott won its first two games and the guard is averaging 18 points per game. After losing in the CCC championship game by one point, Echevarria wants to lift the trophy this season.

“I definitely want to get back to that position to claim the trophy,” he said.

Besides the success, the guard is excited to have a normal season with fans returning to the stands as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“This year is going to be very exciting. I’ve waited two years to have a normal season and I can’t wait to get out there on Friday,” Echevarria said before the season opener against Bridgewater State. “The team and I have been working really hard so we are ready to take on the season.”

