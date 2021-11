As the college football season nears a close, the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to make a push to the College Football Playoff. As of now, Alabama is in the four-team field, but is also sitting on one loss, so suffering another loss this year could knock it out of the picture. On The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday, ESPN College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit explained what Alabama needs to fix in order to avoid another loss, citing some defensive struggles.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO