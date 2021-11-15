Greater Boston League names boys and girls soccer all-stars

Many local boys and girls soccer players were honored by the Greater Boston League (GBL) as all-stars for their performance during the 2021 season.

On the girls’ side, the Lynn Classical Rams were well represented as six players were all-stars. Anna Flaherty (Classical) and Carolina Bettero (Revere) were co-MVPs for the season. Flaherty had an amazing season in net, racking up 15 shutouts throughout the regular season.

The Rams also had Delaney Dana, Lauren Wilson, Jayda Mateo and Ava Correnti be named all-stars. Classical head coach Mike Schena was named GBL Coach of the Year.

Lynn English made the list as well, with Anadia Whelton being named an all-star.

Rounding out the list were Revere’s Nahomy Martinez and Samarah Paiva, who joined Bettero as Patriots who made the all-star squad. The rest of the GBL girls soccer all-stars were Emma Casey and Maria Colombo (Medford); Elizabeth DaSilva and Kailegh Kosta (Somerville); Olivia Donahue and Sara Dzaferagic (Malden); Mariana Madrigal Orrego and Layla Bettancur-Cardona (Everett); and Katie Arias (Chelsea).

On the boys side, Lynn has three all-stars, as Elzon Halimi and Jair Alvarez represented Lynn Classical and Jalen Coriolan was the lone representative for Lynn English. Rafael Gross (Medford) was named MVP and his coach Mike Petrides was named Coach of the Year.

The Mustangs had the most representatives on the list with four players. Besides Gross, Jordan Iakou, Jack Medeiros and Ryan Dalmeida were named all-stars.

Looking at the rest of the league, Luan Cruz and Guilherme Moraes (Everett); David Marquez and Santiago Grajales (Revere); Aman Chhetri and Josh Angulo-Gonzalez (Malden); Cole Baldwin and Ian Williams (Somerville); and Jefferson Ruiz (Chelsea) were all honored with all-star nods.

