Charges dismissed against Bakersfield woman who dragged dog from scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Charges were dismissed Monday against Elaine Rosa, who once faced a felony animal cruelty charge for dragging a small dog from an electric scooter.

In October of last year Rosa entered a pretrial diversion program in which the criminal case against her was suspended and a number of conditions set in order to have the case dismissed.

Rosa, 39 at the time, sparked outrage when surveillance footage of her dragging a dog from a Bird scooter appeared on social media. The footage showed the animal motionless as the scooter pulled him along streets in Downtown Bakersfield.

A petition calling for felony charges received more than 2,000 responses, and the animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care were filed weeks later.

The dog, Zebra, suffered bloody paws and abrasions but no permanent damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.