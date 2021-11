The St. Louis Blues need to get back to their winning ways. Coming off an embarrassing loss to the 2-13-1 Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, the Blues need to make the necessary corrections to string wins together. They are 0-3-1 in their last four games and have been outscored 15-11. Tonight, they face off against the San Jose Sharks, who are 2-2-1 in their last five games and 4-4-0 against Western Conference opponents.

NHL ・ 1 HOUR AGO