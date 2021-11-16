ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

November 15, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

By Paul Solman
pbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Monday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden signs his $1 trillion...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
@JohnLocke

Pumping Up ‘Mayor Pete’ As Biden’s Fall Continues

Andrew Stiles of the Washington Free Beacon dissects a new documentary about U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If political consultants only made money by being good at their jobs and winning elections, you’d almost feel sorry for the people advising Democrats over the next couple of years. President Joe Biden is increasingly unpopular thanks to a listless economy, is almost certain to lose his congressional majority in 2022, and is merely the betting favorite to win his party’s nomination in 2024. Democrats are increasingly divided but can all agree that Donald Trump is an existential threat to democracy and all things good, which is why they desperately want him to run again. What could go wrong?
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newshour#Pentagon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy