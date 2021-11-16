The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s 31-28 win over South Carolina. "Great team win for us. Always good to keep the Mayor’s Cup where it belongs in the city of Columbia. You like that? Could’ve gone either Columbia. Really good to have it right here. Really, really proud of our team. Adversity, the first quarter didn’t start out the way we wanted. Isaiah McGuire makes a hell of a play, we’re able to flip it, go down and score, capture momentum again at the end of the half to go up three right there. The third quarter, I thought we kind of held our own. Obviously, the defense got the fumble for a touchdown. Offensively, we scored again. Obviously, up three scores in the fourth quarter, cannot have two turnovers, disappointed with that, but extremely proud of our team for finding a way to win. Tyler Badie rushing for over 200 yards, our defensive line held them to less than 60 yards overall. That’s a great way to find a win. We’re still an incomplete team. We’re still an incomplete team, so to find a way to win these games is really big, put us in a position in these last two games to find a way to go to a bowl game."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO