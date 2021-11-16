ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

By Lincoln Journal Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Brendan Franke, a kicker from Gretna. Position: Kickoff specialist. “Growing up I played soccer, football and basketball. But I found out pretty quick I wasn’t very good at basketball, so then I was just...

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message About Michigan State Game

Only one team is leaving “The Horseshoe” with a 10-1 record on Saturday. No. 5 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus this weekend with a Big Ten division title hanging in the balance. Ahead of the nationally televised matchup, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day kept the messaging...
College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
Allen, Williams, Jr. Spark LA Tech’s Offense in 42-32 Win

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech racked up a season-high 504 yards of total offense behind the arm of Aaron Allen and the legs of Marcus Williams, Jr. as the duo helped carry the Bulldogs to a 42-32 victory over Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Joe Aillet Stadium. Making just his second...
Drinkwitz on Mizzou after Saturday's win: "We got two games left to figure it out."

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday’s 31-28 win over South Carolina. "Great team win for us. Always good to keep the Mayor’s Cup where it belongs in the city of Columbia. You like that? Could’ve gone either Columbia. Really good to have it right here. Really, really proud of our team. Adversity, the first quarter didn’t start out the way we wanted. Isaiah McGuire makes a hell of a play, we’re able to flip it, go down and score, capture momentum again at the end of the half to go up three right there. The third quarter, I thought we kind of held our own. Obviously, the defense got the fumble for a touchdown. Offensively, we scored again. Obviously, up three scores in the fourth quarter, cannot have two turnovers, disappointed with that, but extremely proud of our team for finding a way to win. Tyler Badie rushing for over 200 yards, our defensive line held them to less than 60 yards overall. That’s a great way to find a win. We’re still an incomplete team. We’re still an incomplete team, so to find a way to win these games is really big, put us in a position in these last two games to find a way to go to a bowl game."
