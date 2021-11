Lance De Los Reyes, the prolific NYC-based graffiti artist known as RAMBO, has died. He was 44. De Los Reyes was known for his bubble lettering street art, his signature upside-down crowns (an homage to Jean-Michel Basquiat), as well as for climbing to the top of billboards on the BQE where he scrawled poetic phrases onto unused (or semi-used) backgrounds. His mysterious, sometimes cryptic text—which included lines like, “MM BROTHERS AND SISTERS DUE THE IMPOSSIBLE / MASTER YOUR HEART,” "JULIAN SCHNABEL / KNOW GODS JUST WORK" and "BLESS YOURSELF THE LIGHT BEARERS ARE BEING REBORN"—could also be found on the sides of trucks, on the walls of underpasses and street courts, and other surfaces of the city.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO