ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear

By RALPH D. RUSSO
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

The NCAA's move to restructure college sports is not being driven by fear, but rather a desire to seize an opportunity to tackle issues that have been...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Emmert
newstalkflorida.com

NCAA Continues To Say No To Schools Paying Players

But players can make outside money. It appears the NCAA has accepted that some of its student-athletes can be paid. The NCAA has released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution that could be acted upon in the beginning of 2022. The new constitution will include a provision that it is perfectly legal for athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. But the NCAA continues to say no when it comes to the colleges paying athletes. The scholarship is good enough. There is money available to the players. College conferences are realigning to chase television and marketing money. The new round of conference realignment started during the summer when the Southeastern Conference enticed the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas into the league. Other conferences reloaded. It was not done for academics. The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN along with FOX, Turner Sports, CBS Sports and others have an interest in college sports. The networks are partners and can call shots. Between college football and college basketball billions of dollars of TV money flows into the industry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

NCAA Constitutional Convention: Real Reform or Legal Cover?

Today, the NCAA membership is meeting during a virtual convention to discuss a draft of an entirely new constitution, released last week. When the NCAA announced the convention this summer, it claimed it wanted to “rethink” college sports and modernize. But it’s also an attempt to make changes that would protect it from further legal scrutiny in the wake of the Alston decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
westplainsdailyquill.net

WNBA changes its playoff format to more traditional bracket

The WNBA is changing its playoff format to a more traditional bracket. The league announced Thursday that the postseason will consist of three rounds — best- of-three games for the first round …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit would make surprise hire for LSU head coaching job

Kirk Herbstreit and the other College GameDay analysts discussed the open jobs in college football. There was certainly no consensus on who LSU should hire as its next head coach on College GameDay. Opinions varied wildly. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he would hire Cincinnati’s head coach away from the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy