Nike postpones release of sneaker with Travis Scott ‘out of respect’ to victims

Nike has postponed the release of its Air Max shoe collaboration with Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

At least 10 people were killed and hundreds of others left injured after a crowd crush at the event in Houston, Texas , earlier this month.

The rapper, along with concert organisers, is now being sued by hundreds of victims, with one Texas lawyer claiming that damages in the cases could end up “in the billions.”

The shoe, the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack, had been set for release on 16 December, via Nike’s SNKRS app.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a Monday statement.

The dead include two high school students and a nine-year-old boy, Ezra Blount, and the Oregon-based company did not say if or when the shoes would be released.

Last week the NBA’s Houston Rockets postponed a planned “Travis Scott Night”, and replaced it with a moment of silence for the victims.

Fashion label Dior also has an upcoming spring/summer menswear line designed in collaboration with Scott and his Cactus Jack line.

Following the tragedy Mr Scott wrote that he was “absolutely devastated” by what had unfolded at his festival in his hometown.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he added

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.”

Mr Scott has also said that he will cover all funeral costs for the victims as well as fund mental health support for those impacted by it.