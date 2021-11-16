ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

OSHA, South Dakota pork plant settle coronavirus complaint

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal workplace safety regulators announced Monday that they have reached an agreement with Smithfield Foods to settle a contested citation of the company’s coronavirus safety measures during a massive outbreak last year at a South Dakota pork processing plant.

Under the agreement, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods will develop a plan to prevent infectious diseases at meatpacking plants nationwide and pay a $13,500 fine.

Smithfield’s Sioux Falls plant was during the early days of the pandemic. By June 16, 2020, four workers were dead and nearly 1,300 had tested positive for the virus, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. After an investigation, to space workers out or provide other safety measures such as face coverings or physical barriers.

However, the company contested that assessment and defended its actions at a time when safety precautions against COVID-19 were not clear.

Smithfield’s spokesman, Jim Monroe, said the company admitted no wrongdoing and called OSHA’s allegations “baseless.”

“Settling with OSHA and avoiding litigation allows Smithfield to continue the good relations it has with the agency, as we have the shared goal of workplace safety,” he said.

The president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers union, B.J. Motley, derided the settlement and $13,500 fine as a “slap on the wrist for Smithfield and a deeply troubling betrayal of the men and women who have already sacrificed so much in this pandemic.”

Employees at the plant have said Smithfield did not do enough last year to prevent infections in the plant, where workers labored elbow-to-elbow as they processed nearly 5% of the country’s pork. The union at the plant has said that it had been attempting to negotiate for more coronavirus protections leading up to the outbreak. After cases kept accumulating, .

Smithfield has agreed to work with third-party experts to develop a new plan to prevent diseases from spreading in plants, which will include an assessment of medical safety measures from meatpacking plants’ administration on down to personal protective equipment for workers on butchering lines.

Smithfield has agreed to work with third-party experts to develop a new plan to prevent diseases from spreading in plants, which will include an assessment of medical safety measures from meatpacking plants’ administration on down to personal protective equipment for workers on butchering lines.

Smithfield already had a prevention plan in the works and is now focused on vaccinating its entire workforce against COVID-19, Monroe said.

OSHA’s regional administrator, Jennifer Rous, warned that a comprehensive plan was necessary.

“What happened at this facility was tragic and we must ensure that all steps in the agreement are followed to prevent a mass outbreak from happening again,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Which is the Drunkest County in South Dakota?

Not long ago, a national survey singled out Brookings as the drunkest city in South Dakota. But now a new survey has zoomed out a bit, taking things to the country level to find each state's biggest alcohol abusers. 24/7 Wall St looked at excessive drinking rates data from County...
FOOD & DRINKS
ishn.com

OSHA suspends enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid legal challenges

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for big companies while the mandate is tied up in court. Last week, a temporary hold on the mandate was upheld by a federal appeals court. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Court Wins Lottery to Hear OSHA Rule Case; Agencies’ Top Management Challenges Involve COVID-19

The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service released a new report on Tuesday with recommendations to improve the federal government’s customer service as the pandemic has made the need “more acute.” The Partnership said, “with momentum prompted by the new administration and the changes generated by the pandemic, federal leaders should also take a hard look at what’s needed to enable lasting change.”
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
News Talk KIT

Ag News: OSHA Releases COVID Mandates

**OSHA released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4 and begins after harvest season. Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s disappointed that OSHA’s exemptions don’t adopt several commonsense...
AGRICULTURE
wtaq.com

Faster Line Speeds In Various Pork Plants

The National Pork Producers Council commended the Department of Agriculture for allowing some pork packing plants to run faster line speeds. NPPC says the move could increase packing capacity and help with supply issues because of high demand. NPPC President Jen Sorenson says, “This is particularly important now given the strong demand for pork, supply chain problems, and our industry’s packing capacity constraints.”
AGRICULTURE
Tire Review

OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require workplaces with 100 or more employees to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan 4, 2022, or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. The Auto Care Association said this new requirement will impact a number of its member companies.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Ap#Smithfield Foods#Sioux Falls
smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
VSC NEWS

Heat Standard Impact: Comment to OSHA Before Dec. 27

Potential rules protecting indoor and outdoor workers from hazardous heat could have significant ramifications for vegetable and specialty crop producers. Imagine 35-to-45-minute paid rest breaks every hour if the temperatures are high enough during the summer. Ellen Hendley, vice president at AgWorks H2, LLC, can’t fathom it, either. That’s why she encourages growers to be as vocal as possible.
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Osha Covid-19 Mandate: How It Violates Collective Liberty?

An ISHA regulation requiring covered employers to instruct their employees to undergo a COVID-19 vaccination or take COVID-19 tests each week and wear masks as part of a COVID-19 vaccination program “violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty,” the Fifth Circuit disclosed. Earlier this year in June, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Insurance Journal

Pork Plants Allowed to Operate Faster in Trial Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that nine pork plants can apply to operate faster processing-line speeds under a one-year trial, after a federal judge in March struck down a Trump-era rule that removed line speed limits. Faster slaughtering would help meat companies like WH Group’s Smithfield Foods...
AGRICULTURE
Sand Hills Express

Ten states sue over COVID vaccine requirements for health care workers

Washington — A group of 10 states is taking the Biden administration to federal court over its new rule requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, claiming the requirement violates the Constitution and federal law governing the agency rule-making process. Led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
probuilder.com

Why Some Employers Are Waiting Out OSHA's Vaccine Mandate

After unveiling its emergency temporary vaccine standard on November 4th, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration is facing prospective legal challenges as well as pushback from employers who worry that such sweeping mandates could lead to employee turnover, says Construction Dive. Legal experts believe many employers will hold off on...
INDUSTRY
ktwb.com

FACTBOX-U.S. pork plants eligible to speed up slaughtering

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Nine U.S. pork plants can apply to increase processing line speeds under a U.S. Department of Agriculture pilot program announced on Wednesday. None of the plants are in the immediate KELO Radio listening area. A federal court in March ordered the USDA to halt a...
LABOR ISSUES
nddist.com

What the New OSHA-Mandated Vaccine Requirements Really Mean for Large Employers

Time’s up for employees at large companies who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That is because the Biden Administration's long-awaited rules regarding its COVID-19 vaccination (and testing) mandate for employers have arrived. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its new emergency temporary standard (ETS) addressing employee vaccination...
INDUSTRY
Law.com

OSHA’s Emergency COVID-19 Vaccination Rule Is Here

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its highly anticipated draft COVID-19 vaccination emergency temporary standard (Vaccine ETS) on November 4. As anticipated, the rule requires most employers with 100 or more employees to adopt a policy mandating that employees either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. OSHA also amended its mini respiratory protection program standard, severability standard, and materials incorporated by reference, which were issued as part of OSHA’s prior healthcare COVID-19 ETS (the “Healthcare ETS”).
PUBLIC HEALTH
drgnews.com

Conner disappointed with OSHA vaccine mandate exemptions

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large, private employers. The Hagstrom Report says the mandate won’t take effect until January 4, 2022, and goes into effect after harvest season. Chuck Conner, president of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, says he’s...
AGRICULTURE
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy