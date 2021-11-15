ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Shell simplifies

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended higher on Monday with miners restricting gains in the FTSE 100, while Royal Dutch Shell set out plans for simplification. The FTSE 100 index closed up 3.95 points, or 0.1%, at 7,351.86. The FTSE 250 ended up 64.06 points, or 0.3%, at 23,621.58. The...

London equity markets had reversed opening losses to trade lower by midday on Friday, dragged down by weakness in travel-related stocks amid worries about Covid lockdowns. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,220.31. Travel and leisure shares paced the decline following news that Austria will impose a national lockdown...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks gain after retail sales data; miners rally

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Friday, helped along by a strong showing in the mining sector and better-than-expected retail sales data. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,285.23. Figures out earlier from the Office for National Statistics showed retail sales rose...
RETAIL
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up as investors mull retail sales

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as investors mull the latest UK retail sales figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 30 points higher at 7,286. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "It's been a rather mixed week for European stocks...
RETAIL
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Symphony Environmental's India foray; Panthera drills

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC - Borehamwood, England-based plastic technologies company - Expands into India thanks to joint-venture with Indorama India Private Ltd, a unit of Indorama Corp Pte Ltd. Symphony and Indorama to each have just shy of 47% stake in JV named Symphony Environmental India Pvt Ltd. Arjun Aggarwal, named managing director of JV, to own 7%. Aggarwal "is one of India's prominent young entrepreneurs", Symphony says. Symphony grants Indian JV distribution pact to market and sell its d2w technology in India. D2w makes plastic bags degradable. "The use of plastic in India is increasing because it is the lowest cost option, and is by far the best material for protecting food and water from contamination and preventing food waste and disease. However, India also has an environmental problem in common with most of the world with plastic pollution. Trying to ban plastic is not the answer, but using d2w technology could effectively and significantly reduce the issue of plastic pollution without job losses, factory closures or increases in Co2 emissions," Symphony says.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 19 November 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Seraphim Space Investment Trust net assets up in quarter

Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC - UK-based investor focused on space-related companies - Reports net asset value per share increase of 6% year-on-year to GBP1.04 as at September 30. During the first quarter of the company's current financial year to the end of June 2022, it has completed GBP22.6 million in five follow-on investments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Playtech takeover battle down to two as Gopher rules out bid

(Alliance News) - Playtech PLC shares fell on Friday after one of its long list of admirers pulled out of the running to acquire the gambling software firm. The stock was 2.1% lower at 754.00 pence each in London on Friday afternoon, valuing the company at GBP2.30 billion. It was 0.6% higher earlier in the session.
GAMBLING
Life Style Extra

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co. results of IPO

Announcement of Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc's results of Initial Public Offering. Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight"), a leading infrastructure and private equity manager, is pleased to note today's announcement by Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc (the "Company"), an externally managed investment company that will invest in UK forestry and afforestation assets, of the results of its Initial Public Oﬀering ("IPO").
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash (UK): Constituent DeletionChanges in FTSE UK Index Series. Following the appointment of administrators and subsequent cancellation of trading on AIM for Salt Lake Potash (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Effective FromStart of Trading. FTSE AIM All-Share Index. 24 November...
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 45,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.25 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Publication of Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation published by Toyota Motor Credit Corporation. Toyota Motor Credit Corporation has published an investor presentation and Toyota Business Highlights (together, the "Presentations"). To view the Presentations, please paste each URL below into the address bar of your browser. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0362T_1-2021-11-19.pdf. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0362T_2-2021-11-19.pdf. Copies of the Presentations will be submitted to...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE dips as energy shares take a hit; Royal Mail rallies

London stocks were still a little weaker by midday on Thursday, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,277.05. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100 continues to drift having fallen just short in its effort to reclaim pre-pandemic levels.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Flybe relaunched with Birmingham base and no firm route plans

(Sharecast News) - UK airline Flybe was relaunched with a new home base of Birmingham on Wednesday, although its route network was still up in the air. The then-largest regional carrier in the country collapsed overnight on 5 March last year, becoming one of the first victims of the plunge in passenger demand at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE left behind as CAC and DAX hit records

(Alliance News) -Â While European bourses were busy clocking record highs on Thursday, the FTSE 100 continued to trundle behind, hampered by a stronger pound and weaker oil price. While sterling strength was bad news for London's blue-chip index, it acted as a boon for the more domestically-focused FTSE 250,...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge down as energy shares sink

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday following a downbeat session in Asia, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,281.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: AEW UK REIT in half-year net asset value rise

AEW UK REIT PLC - UK commercial property investor - Net asset value per share at September 30, the end of its financial first half, improves 11% to 110.01 pence from 99.15p at end of March. Maintains payout at 4.00p per share. Rental income during the period dips 3.1% to GBP7.9 million from GBP8.1 million a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

