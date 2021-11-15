LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Miners weigh on FTSE 100; Shell simplifies

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Symphony Environmental Technologies PLC - Borehamwood, England-based plastic technologies company - Expands into India thanks to joint-venture with Indorama India Private Ltd, a unit of Indorama Corp Pte Ltd. Symphony and Indorama to each have just shy of 47% stake in JV named Symphony Environmental India Pvt Ltd. Arjun Aggarwal, named managing director of JV, to own 7%. Aggarwal "is one of India's prominent young entrepreneurs", Symphony says. Symphony grants Indian JV distribution pact to market and sell its d2w technology in India. D2w makes plastic bags degradable. "The use of plastic in India is increasing because it is the lowest cost option, and is by far the best material for protecting food and water from contamination and preventing food waste and disease. However, India also has an environmental problem in common with most of the world with plastic pollution. Trying to ban plastic is not the answer, but using d2w technology could effectively and significantly reduce the issue of plastic pollution without job losses, factory closures or increases in Co2 emissions," Symphony says.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO