Senator James Moylan is asking for continued access to the government of Guam’s AS400 Financial Management System. Notwithstanding any other provisions of the law, rule, or regulation, Moylan said the Department of Administration shall provide Senators of the 36th Guam Legislature and the Office of Finance and Budget with read-only access to accounting and budget modules of the AS400 Financial Management System for all government of Guam agencies.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO