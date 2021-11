MITCHELLVILLE, Md. — “How are we going to pass down inheritance to our children and children’s children?”. A group of stakeholders -- including homeowners, real estate agents, appraisers and brokers -- faced questions like this one at Wednesday’s Fair and Unbiased Appraisal Advocates roundtable held at the Country Club at Woodmore. The meeting came on the heels of a WUSA9 investigation on why some homes in Prince George’s County are appraised differently than others, leading to lower valuations and ultimately lower wealth accumulation.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO