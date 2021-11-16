Drunk Welsh woman accused of punching correctional officer in face during booking

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Welsh woman who police say was drunk at the time of her arrest on domestic abuse charges faces additional charges of battery on a correctional officer.

22-year-old Alicia Matte is accused of punching the officer in the face using a closed fist.

According to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matte after responding to a disturbance call over the weekend where Matte was accused of running over someone’s foot while driving under the influence.

She was removed from her car and had to be restrained on the ground after she began punching, kicking and biting the victim, deputies said.

During her arrest, she punched the driver’s side window of a patrol unit and while being booked into jail attacked a correctional officer by punching him several times in the face with a closed fist, deputies said.

Matte was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery, one count of simple battery, one count of resisting an officer and one count of battery of a correctional officer.

She is behind bars on a $10k bond.

