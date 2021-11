Exactly one year after making his solo debut with “Mmmh,” EXO and SuperM member KAI is set to return with his second mini-album titled Peaches. The K-pop star’s label SM Entertainment made the official announcement, revealing a visual of KAI in a peach-toned image. Not much else information is available just yet but judging by the teaser, we can expect the musician to release a moody track as part of the upcoming mini-album.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO