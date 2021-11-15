DIRECTOR DEALINGS: NatWest risk officer offloads 23,800 shares

James Halstead PLC - Manchester-based commercial flooring products manufacturer - In four months since June 30 year end, sales are up annually. Says supply chain has shown "resilience" recently though some cost increases have been absorbed in short-term. James Halstead says this is due to "inevitable" delay in passing cost rises to customers. Promisingly, since financial year end, it has seen less disruption in manufacturing workforce. "In addition, there is increasing evidence of a return to normal levels of repair and renewal in the leisure and hospitality sectors which, for us, have suffered greatly over the last eighteen months. The situation continues to offer challenges and frustrations and it is still difficult to say that the adversities are behind us," company adds.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO