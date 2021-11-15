ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: NatWest risk officer offloads 23,800 shares

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. NatWest Group PLC - FTSE 100-listed Edinburgh-based...

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 18th November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Jersey. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 260,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.0601 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Life Style Extra

UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days

Mila Resources PLCGM re placing, subscription and buy of Kathleen Valley stake. Mountview Estates PLCGM re director re-appointments. Norish PLCEGM re name change, share subdivision and change in articles of association. Tuesday 23 November. JKX Oil & Gas PLCEGM re delisting. JPMorgan UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCAGM. Orient Telecoms...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Vehicle of Keystone Law Non-Executive sells shares

Keystone Law Group PLC - London-based law firm - Root Capital Fund II Ltd Partnership sells 88,000 shares at a price of 791 pence each on Tuesday, worth GBP696,080. Root Capital is a vehicle associated with Non-Executive Director Simon Philips. Following this sale of shares, Root Capital holds 262,000 shares, representing 0.8% of the company's issued share capital.
Life Style Extra

Pacific Horizon Investment Tst PLC

At the Annual General Meeting held on 17 November 2021 all resolutions were passed, including those detailed below:. · Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution renewing the Directors' general authority to issue shares up to an aggregate nominal value of £884,297.00 (representing approximately 10% of the Company's total issued share capital as at 17 September 2021) and a special resolution to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of shares for cash on a non pre-emptive basis up to an aggregate nominal value of £884,297.00. Both authorities will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2022 or on 17 February 2023 whichever is the earlier, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 20,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
ShareCast

Director dealings: Rotala director raises stake

Rotala revealed on Wednesday that executive director Robert Dunn had acquired 100,000 ordinary shares in the AIM-listed bus operator. Dunn, who joined Rotala in March 2008, purchased the shares on Tuesday at an average price of 28.25p each, for a total value of £28,250. Following the purchase, Dunn now holds...
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks fall as sterling rallies on rate hike expectations

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended in the red on Wednesday as sterling gained after the latest UK inflation figures reinforced expectations of a rate hike. The FTSE 100 ended down 0.5% at 7,291.20, while the pound was 0.4% higher versus the dollar and the euro at 1.3480 and 1.1909, respectively.
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: James Halstead hails supply chain but warns strife not over

James Halstead PLC - Manchester-based commercial flooring products manufacturer - In four months since June 30 year end, sales are up annually. Says supply chain has shown "resilience" recently though some cost increases have been absorbed in short-term. James Halstead says this is due to "inevitable" delay in passing cost rises to customers. Promisingly, since financial year end, it has seen less disruption in manufacturing workforce. "In addition, there is increasing evidence of a return to normal levels of repair and renewal in the leisure and hospitality sectors which, for us, have suffered greatly over the last eighteen months. The situation continues to offer challenges and frustrations and it is still difficult to say that the adversities are behind us," company adds.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: AEW UK REIT in half-year net asset value rise

AEW UK REIT PLC - UK commercial property investor - Net asset value per share at September 30, the end of its financial first half, improves 11% to 110.01 pence from 99.15p at end of March. Maintains payout at 4.00p per share. Rental income during the period dips 3.1% to GBP7.9 million from GBP8.1 million a year earlier.
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge down as energy shares sink

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday following a downbeat session in Asia, with energy shares under the cosh as oil prices slid. At 0900 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,281.90. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "The FTSE 100...
MarketWatch

Private fintech company Upgrade nearly doubles valuation to $6 billion in four months

Upgrade Inc. said Tuesday it raised a $280 million Series F round of financing led by Coatue Management and DST Global at a $6 billion valuation for the credit card company. The capital comes after Upgrade drew a valuation of $3.325 billion in August when it announced a $105 million Series E round. Along with Coatue Management and DST Global, other Series F investors in Upgrade Inc. include Dragoneer Investment Group and existing investors Gopher Asset Management, G-Squared, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Old Well Partners, Ribbit Capital, Sands Capital, Ventura Capital and Vy Capital. Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche led the deal. Philippe Laffont, frounder and CEO of Coatue Management, said Upgrade "is an exciting example of a credit-led neobank."
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen down as investors mull inflation data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Wednesday as investors mull the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open 20 points lower at 7,307. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that consumer price inflation pushed up...
Life Style Extra

Corero Network Security secures orders worth over USD4 million

(Alliance News) - Corero Network Security PLC on Wednesday said it has secured a number of customer orders totalling over USD4 million since the half year in the Hosting Provider market segment. The Massachusetts-based security systems services company noted that revenue associated with these orders will be recognised over the...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Shares slide as inflation points to UK rate hike

(Alliance News) -Â London equities were spending another day trailing counterparts in Europe as expectations were raised on Wednesday for a UK interest rate hike before the year is out. The FTSE 100 index was down 21.44 points, or 0.3%, at 7,305.53 midday Wednesday. Additionally weighing on the blue-chip index...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-UK inflation weighs on FTSE futures

Nov 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters. reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. UK INFLATION WEIGHS ON FTSE FUTURES (0745 GMT) After touching record highs, European stocks are seen opening slightly lower as rising. COVID-19 cases...
